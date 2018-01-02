Ecommerce Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Daniel
|Last name(s):
|Wild
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A12UK08
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.799 EUR
|5758.753 EUR
|6.800 EUR
|6800.000 EUR
|6.900 EUR
|2076.900 EUR
|6.939 EUR
|5912.028 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.8492 EUR
|20547.6810 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
