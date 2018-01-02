Ecommerce Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.01.2018 / 17:27

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Daniel Last name(s): Wild Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Ecommerce Alliance AG

b) LEI

391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.799 EUR 5758.753 EUR 6.800 EUR 6800.000 EUR 6.900 EUR 2076.900 EUR 6.939 EUR 5912.028 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.8492 EUR 20547.6810 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-12-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

