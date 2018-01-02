Ecommerce Alliance AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

Log in
ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG (ECF)
Report
01/02/2018 | 05:30pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.01.2018 / 17:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Ecommerce Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.799 EUR 5758.753 EUR
6.800 EUR 6800.000 EUR
6.900 EUR 2076.900 EUR
6.939 EUR 5912.028 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.8492 EUR 20547.6810 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2017-12-29; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.01.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ecommerce Alliance AG
Bavariaring 17
80336 München
Germany
Internet: www.ecommerce-alliance.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

39819  02.01.2018 


© EQS 2018
