EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica : Material Fact - EcoRodovias placed first in the International Bid 01/2017

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, January 10, 2018 - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ('Company'), in conformity with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6.404/76, as amended, and with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ('CVM'), announces to its shareholders and the general market that it placed first in the International Bid 01/2017 for the concession to provide public operations and maintenance services and to make the investments, such as the installation of traffic equipment and customer service, on the North Section of Mário Covas Beltway for 30 years as from the date the contract comes into force. The Company placed first because it offered the highest premium, which corresponded to R$883 million.

After the periods for filing appeals regarding the documents submitted, the auctions results will be ratified and the final decision announced by the São Paulo State Public Transportation Services Regulatory Agency (Artesp). Subsequently, the Company will be invited to sign the concession agreement.



The asset's acquisition is consistent with the strategy of EcoRodovias Group of focusing on toll road concession assets and lengthening the duration of its portfolio.

EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly traded company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable laws in force.

To download the full PDF file, click here.