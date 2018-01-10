Log in
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica : Material Fact - EcoRodovias placed first in the International Bid 01/2017

01/10/2018 | 06:24pm CET

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, January 10, 2018 - ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ('Company'), in conformity with Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Federal Law 6.404/76, as amended, and with Instruction 358/02 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ('CVM'), announces to its shareholders and the general market that it placed first in the International Bid 01/2017 for the concession to provide public operations and maintenance services and to make the investments, such as the installation of traffic equipment and customer service, on the North Section of Mário Covas Beltway for 30 years as from the date the contract comes into force. The Company placed first because it offered the highest premium, which corresponded to R$883 million.

After the periods for filing appeals regarding the documents submitted, the auctions results will be ratified and the final decision announced by the São Paulo State Public Transportation Services Regulatory Agency (Artesp). Subsequently, the Company will be invited to sign the concession agreement.

The asset's acquisition is consistent with the strategy of EcoRodovias Group of focusing on toll road concession assets and lengthening the duration of its portfolio.

EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly traded company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable laws in force.

To download the full PDF file, click here.

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2018 17:24:03 UTC.

Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 3 089 M
EBIT 2017 1 195 M
Net income 2017 401 M
Debt 2017 4 258 M
Yield 2017 2,09%
P/E ratio 2017 17,52
P/E ratio 2018 13,56
EV / Sales 2017 3,67x
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
Capitalization 7 068 M
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA
Duration : Period :
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura Technical Analysis Chart | ECOR3 | BRECORACNOR8 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 12,0  BRL
Spread / Average Target -4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcelino Rafart de Seras Chief Executive Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
João Alberto Gomes Bernacchio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA3.82%2 178
TRANSURBAN GROUP-1.05%20 921
GRUPO CCR0.31%10 180
ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.8.26%5 150
PROMOTORA Y OPERADORA DE INFR SAB DE CV1.14%4 264
SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.28%4 045
