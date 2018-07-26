Ecosciences Updates Its Shareholders About Its Tradeshow Activity

JERICHO, NY, July 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: ECEZ) ("Ecosciences" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it received positive responses to its exhibition at the National Hardware Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre May 8 – 10, 2018 and the National Restaurant Association show held in McCormick Place, Chicago, IL May 19-22. The Company will also be exhibiting at the United Hardware Distributor Trade Show July 27- 29 at the Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN.

For nearly 75 years, the National Hardware Show has served the hardware and home improvement industry. The Show is the prime time and place for face-to-face sourcing and learning with over 20,000+ industry professionals and 15+ different product categories. Ecosciences exhibited its consumer oriented, retail, Oxy-Tab product line. The company was able to show its bilingual packaging for both the U.S. (English/Spanish) and Canadian (English/French) markets to the attendees. The Company met with many of its sales representatives and new prospects.

Joel Falitz, Ecosciences CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the response to the bilingual packaging and new consumer line. We believe our innovative technology, attractive packaging and bonus tablets in every package will help us gain market share in both the septic tank treatment market and drain care market.”

The National Restaurant Association Tradeshow is the premier event in the food services industry where attendees see the latest culinary breakthroughs, experience new equipment and technology. Ecosciences exhibited its commercial line of Trap-Eze tabs. The Company captured over 140 marketing leads and spoke to attendees including McDonald’s franchisees as well as other independent restaurants and chains, casinos and universities.

Joel Falitz, Ecosciences CEO, commented, “We are very pleased with the response from the National Restaurant show. Attendees continue to be impressed with our unique technology that can eliminate or reduce their grease trap pumping frequency, eliminate odors coming from their grease traps, and help eliminate or prevent municipal fines.”

United Hardware Distributing Company recently became a distributor of the Company’s retail product line. At the tradeshow, the Company will be able to offer a trade show special to the attendees of United Hardware’s 1,200 member dealer network.

EcoNow's Oxy-Tab proprietary technology provides oxygen, buffers and billions of beneficial bacteria that breakdown household waste, debris, grease, toilet paper, and organic solids to properly treat septic tanks, sinks, pipes, drains, toilets, showers, garbage disposals, grease traps and wastewater systems. The products eliminate odors and are non-hazardous, environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

About Ecosciences, Inc.

Ecosciences, Inc. focuses on building, acquiring and investing in businesses around ecological and life sciences. From wastewater remediation to healthcare and more, Ecosciences, Inc. is committed to building a better living environment for all people. The Company currently has one wholly-owned subsidiary, Eco-logical Concepts, Inc., which operates the Company's core business of producing and selling bio-remediation products under the brand EcoNow.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.ecosciences.company, the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

Contact Information: Ecosciences, Inc. Investor Relations Phone: 888-828-2564 Email: [email protected]