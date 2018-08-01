Ecoslops : Transfer of Ecoslops' Liquidity contract from CM-CIC Market Solutions to Portzamparc Société de Bourse

PRESS RELEASE

TRANSFERT OF ECOSLOPS' LIQUIDITY CONTRACT FROM CM-CIC MARKET

SOLUTIONS TO PORTZAMPARC SOCIÉTÉ DE BOURSE

Paris, August 1st 2018

Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy by upgrading oil residues announces that its liquidity providing agreement was transfered on August 1st 2018 from CM-CIC Market Solutions to Portzamparc Société de bourse.

The liquidity contract implemented with Portzamparc Société de Bourse is consistent with the AMAFI Code of Conduct for Liquidity Contracts approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21st, 2011.

This liquidity contract has been agreed for a term of one year, to enhance the liquidity of trading in Ecoslops shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Code ISIN : FR0011490648 -

Code mnémonique : ALESA).

For the implementation of this contract, the following ressources were allocated for the liquidity account :

- 23 290,30 €

- 2 403 Ecoslops shares