Ecoslops : Transfer of Ecoslops' Liquidity contract from CM-CIC Market Solutions to Portzamparc Société de Bourse

TRANSFERT OF ECOSLOPS' LIQUIDITY CONTRACT FROM CM-CIC MARKET
SOLUTIONS TO PORTZAMPARC SOCIÉTÉ DE BOURSE
Paris, August 1st 2018
Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy by upgrading oil residues announces that its liquidity providing agreement was transfered on August 1st 2018 from CM-CIC Market Solutions to Portzamparc Société de bourse.
The liquidity contract implemented with Portzamparc Société de Bourse is consistent with the AMAFI Code of Conduct for Liquidity Contracts approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on March 21st, 2011.
This liquidity contract has been agreed for a term of one year, to enhance the liquidity of trading in Ecoslops shares on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Code ISIN : FR0011490648 -
Code mnémonique : ALESA).
For the implementation of this contract, the following ressources were allocated for the liquidity account :
- 23 290,30 €
- 2 403 Ecoslops shares
ABOUT ECOSLOPS
Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris
Code ISIN : FR0011490648 - Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME eligible Investor Relations :[email protected]- 01 83 64 47 43
Ecoslops is the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy thanks to an innovative technology allowing the company to upgrade oil residues into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-reﬁning industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.
www.ecoslops.com
Disclaimer
Ecoslops SA published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 16:17:03 UTC