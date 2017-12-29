Bravatek forms JV to bring “Life and Communications” to Critical Infrastructure and Key Resources

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink:BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announces that it is introducing new interoperability and secure communications capabilities in their software offerings through a Joint Venture (“JV”) announced today with Liberated Energy, Inc. (“LIBE”).



Ian Treleaven, Bravatek’s VP of Software Development commented: “We are now accepting orders to enable Critical Infrastructure/Key resources’ (CI/KR) components and systems to ‘come to life’ by providing secure communications and interoperability to other devices, such as LIBE’s Guard Lite product. Now—instead of being just a stand-alone product—it should be able to communicate securely with similar and other devices, as well as provide much more value to current and perspective customers—allowing placement in a multitude of new applications."

Dr. Thomas A. Cellucci, CEO of BVTK commented: “We have been strategically investing our time and money in CI/KR applications due to the many unsatisfied needs related to interoperability and secure communications. We have helped the White House in writing a book and articles on CI/KR and interoperability, as well as participating on the NCOIC Board which we have announced previously, because of the significant market this represents not only in the US, but around the globe. Our VP of Software Development is an expert in bringing needed capabilities to once non-communicative devices such as Guard Lite. This JV should enable BVTK to make a sizeable mark in a burgeoning marketplace by bringing ‘life and communications’ capabilities to devices and systems.”



