Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - AGM Statement

EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380

Annual General Meeting

24 January 2018

All resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24 January 2018, including those detailed below:

· Shareholders approved an ordinary resolution renewing the Directors' general authority to issue shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £808,571 and a special resolution to allot a limited number of shares for cash on a non-pre-emptive basis up to £245,021 (being approximately 10% of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company). These authorities will expire at the earlier of 24 April 2019 or at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, unless previously varied, revoked or renewed.

· Shareholders approved a special resolution authorising the Company to buy-back its own shares up to a maximum of 14.99% of the Company's issued share capital, being 7,345,747 ordinary shares of 5p. This authority will expire at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in respect of the year ending 31 October 2018 unless previously varied, revoked or renewed.

The full text of all the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

24 January 2018

Regulated Information Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State of the EU.