Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity

01/08/2018 | 06:04pm CET

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc

Issue of Equity

The Board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that the Company has issued 150,000ordinary shares of 5p each (the 'New Shares'), subject to listing, in order to meet ongoing market demand. The New Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares, are being issued at a price of 774.00p per ordinary shareand at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.

Applications have been made for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that unconditional dealings in these shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 12 January2018.

Following Admission, as a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be49,454,319, and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be49,454,319.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

8 January 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 17:04:05 UTC.

