Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc    EWI   GB0002916335

EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (EWI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/06 05:35:22 pm
928 GBp   -0.54%
06:11pEDINBURGH WORLD : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
08/02EDINBURGH WORLD : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/31EDINBURGH WORLD : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc

Issue of Equity

The Board of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that, pursuant to its block listing facility, the Company has issued 75,000 ordinary shares of 5p each (the 'New Shares') on 06 August 2018 in order to meet ongoing market demand. The New Shares, which rank pari passu with the Company's existing shares, were issued for cash at a price of 929.00p per ordinary shareand at a premium to the prevailing net asset value.As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue is 55,104,739 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 55,104,739.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Baillie Gifford & Co Limited

Company Secretaries

06 August 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380

Regulated Information Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares.

Disclaimer

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 16:10:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVEST
06:11pEDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
08/02EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/31EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/31EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Results of General Meetin..
PU
07/31EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Block Listing Application
PU
07/23EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/20EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/12EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Block listing Interim Rev..
PU
07/09EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
07/06EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Notice of GM
PU
More news
Chart EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Henry C. T. Strutt Chairman
William J. Ducas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen James Independent Non-Executive Director
Mungo Wilson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC22.12%0
CANNAE HOLDINGS INC8.81%1 299
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS3.54%1 051
DRAPER ESPRIT50.70%747
INDIA GRID TRUST--.--%386
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP7.42%151
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.