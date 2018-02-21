Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

RNS Number : 5459F
Edinburgh Worldwide Inv Trust PLC
21 February 2018
Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc
20 February 2018
Legal Entity Identifier : 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380
Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income
759.83p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income
759.29p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income
760.00p
Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income
759.45p
Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines
