Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc    EWI   GB0002916335

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2018 | 01:12pm CET

RNS Number : 5459F

Edinburgh Worldwide Inv Trust PLC

21 February 2018

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc

20 February 2018

Legal Entity Identifier : 213800JUA8RKIDDLH380

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - including current year income

759.83p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - including current year income

759.29p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at par - excluding current year income

760.00p

Net Asset Value with borrowings at fair value - excluding current year income

759.45p

Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

ENDNAVKMGZZMMNGRZM

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2018 12:10:05 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVEST
01:12pEDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/19EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/16EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/15EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Issue of Equity
PU
02/14EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/12EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/09EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/07EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/05EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
02/02EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST : Inv Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
More news
Chart EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVEST
Duration : Period :
Edinburgh Worldwide Invest Technical Analysis Chart | EWI | GB0002916335 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVEST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Henry C. T. Strutt Chairman
William J. Ducas Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Donald Andrew John Cameron Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen James Independent Non-Executive Director
Mungo Wilson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDINBURGH WORLDWIDE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC-0.92%0
COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS-0.89%985
SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP-7.02%128
CM FINANCE INC-3.07%112
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.