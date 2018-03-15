Edison International : Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting

The San Onofre Community
Engagement Panel will discuss decommissioning milestones and storage
of used nuclear fuel during the panel’s quarterly meeting March 22 in
Laguna Hills.
Tom Palmisano, vice president and chief nuclear officer for Southern
California Edison, will brief the panel on decommissioning milestones
through major structure removal and the current work to transfer used
nuclear fuel from storage pools to on-site dry cask storage.
Several changes in the panel’s volunteer leadership will be in effect at
the meeting. Dan Stetson of the Nicholas Endowment, previously
secretary, becomes vice chairman of the panel. He replaces Tim Brown,
who is stepping down from the panel as he assumes new duties as mayor of
San Clemente. The new secretary is Oceanside City Council member Jerry
Kern, who has been on the panel since its inception in 2014. David
Victor of the University of California, San Diego remains chairman of
the panel.
The regular quarterly meeting will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Laguna
Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills. Staffed
information booths will be open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. There will be a
public comment period and the meeting will be livestreamed via songscommunity.com.
SCE, majority owner of the San Onofre nuclear plant, announced in June
2013 that it would retire
San Onofre Units 2 and 3 and had begun the process to decommission
the facility. SCE has established core principles of safety, stewardship
and engagement to guide decommissioning.
For more information about San Onofre, visit songscommunity.com.
About Southern California Edison
An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison
is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population
of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a
50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern
California.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315006042/en/