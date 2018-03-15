Log in
EDISON INTERNATIONAL (EIX)

EDISON INTERNATIONAL (EIX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS US - 03/15 06:18:35 pm
63.945 USD   +0.21%
Edison International : Decommissioning Update Set for San Onofre Community Engagement Meeting

03/15/2018 | 06:03pm CET

The San Onofre Community Engagement Panel will discuss decommissioning milestones and storage of used nuclear fuel during the panel’s quarterly meeting March 22 in Laguna Hills.

Tom Palmisano, vice president and chief nuclear officer for Southern California Edison, will brief the panel on decommissioning milestones through major structure removal and the current work to transfer used nuclear fuel from storage pools to on-site dry cask storage.

Several changes in the panel’s volunteer leadership will be in effect at the meeting. Dan Stetson of the Nicholas Endowment, previously secretary, becomes vice chairman of the panel. He replaces Tim Brown, who is stepping down from the panel as he assumes new duties as mayor of San Clemente. The new secretary is Oceanside City Council member Jerry Kern, who has been on the panel since its inception in 2014. David Victor of the University of California, San Diego remains chairman of the panel.

The regular quarterly meeting will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway, Laguna Hills. Staffed information booths will be open from 4:30-5:30 p.m. There will be a public comment period and the meeting will be livestreamed via songscommunity.com.

SCE, majority owner of the San Onofre nuclear plant, announced in June 2013 that it would retire San Onofre Units 2 and 3 and had begun the process to decommission the facility. SCE has established core principles of safety, stewardship and engagement to guide decommissioning.

For more information about San Onofre, visit songscommunity.com.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 619 M
EBIT 2018 2 544 M
Net income 2018 1 371 M
Debt 2018 16 217 M
Yield 2018 3,90%
P/E ratio 2018 14,82
P/E ratio 2019 13,51
EV / Sales 2018 2,89x
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
Capitalization 20 220 M
Chart EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Edison International Technical Analysis Chart | EIX | US2810201077 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EDISON INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 67,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pedro J. Pizarro President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William P. Sullivan Non-Executive Chairman
Maria C. Rigatti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vanessa C. L. Chang Independent Director
Brett W. White Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDISON INTERNATIONAL0.90%20 220
DUKE ENERGY CORP-8.45%53 575
IBERDROLA-7.06%47 918
DOMINION ENERGY-9.94%47 900
SOUTHERN COMPANY-8.40%43 946
EXELON CORPORATION-4.01%36 131
