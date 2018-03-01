Edison International : SCE Seeks New Clean Energy Resources in Ventura, Santa Barbara Areas

Southern California Edison issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking
to add clean
power resources to meet long-term local capacity requirements in the
Moorpark sub-area of its electrical system known as the Big
Creek/Ventura local reliability area.
The RFP targets resources connecting to the Moorpark, Santa Clara and
Goleta substations that comprise the Moorpark sub-area. Resources
contracted through the RFP that connect to the Goleta substation will
further resiliency objectives in Goleta and Santa Barbara.
“Unlike other solicitations to increase capacity of the overall
electric system, this solicitation specifically seeks to meet local
needs in the Moorpark area,” said Colin Cushnie, SCE vice president of
Energy Procurement & Management. “SCE is targeting clean energy
resources to meet this need.”
A bidder’s conference is planned for March 15 at 1 p.m. (PDT).
Conference details will be provided to those who register on the RFP
website at scemoorparkgoletarfp.accionpower.com.
Projects that meet the RFP requirements can participate in the
competitive bidding process, which will be monitored by an independent
evaluator to ensure a consistent and fair process.
RFP Eligible Preferred Resource Products Include:
-
Demand Response (Behind the Meter or “BTM”)
-
Permanent Load Shift (BTM)
-
Energy Efficiency (BTM)
-
Renewable Generation (BTM & In Front of Meter “IFOM”)
-
Renewable Generation / Energy Storage Hybrid (BTM & IFOM)
-
Energy Storage (IFOM)
About Southern California Edison
An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison
is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population
of nearly 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a
50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern
California.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006644/en/