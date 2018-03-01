Edison International : SCE Seeks New Clean Energy Resources in Ventura, Santa Barbara Areas

Request for Proposals issued to meet Moorpark sub-area local capacity needs

Southern California Edison issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking to add clean power resources to meet long-term local capacity requirements in the Moorpark sub-area of its electrical system known as the Big Creek/Ventura local reliability area.

The RFP targets resources connecting to the Moorpark, Santa Clara and Goleta substations that comprise the Moorpark sub-area. Resources contracted through the RFP that connect to the Goleta substation will further resiliency objectives in Goleta and Santa Barbara.

“Unlike other solicitations to increase capacity of the overall electric system, this solicitation specifically seeks to meet local needs in the Moorpark area,” said Colin Cushnie, SCE vice president of Energy Procurement & Management. “SCE is targeting clean energy resources to meet this need.”

A bidder’s conference is planned for March 15 at 1 p.m. (PDT). Conference details will be provided to those who register on the RFP website at scemoorparkgoletarfp.accionpower.com.

Projects that meet the RFP requirements can participate in the competitive bidding process, which will be monitored by an independent evaluator to ensure a consistent and fair process.

RFP Eligible Preferred Resource Products Include:

Demand Response (Behind the Meter or “BTM”)

Permanent Load Shift (BTM)

Energy Efficiency (BTM)

Renewable Generation (BTM & In Front of Meter “IFOM”)

Renewable Generation / Energy Storage Hybrid (BTM & IFOM)

Energy Storage (IFOM)

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE:EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of nearly 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

