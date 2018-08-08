Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EDP - Energias do Brasil    ENBR3   BRENBRACNOR2

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL (ENBR3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

EDP Energias do Brasil : ANEEL approves the 2018 Annual Tariff Adjustment for EDP Espírito Sa…

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 12:12am CEST

ANEEL APPROVES THE ANNUAL TARIFF READJUSTMENT FOR EDP ESPÍRITO SANTO

São Paulo, August 07th, 2018 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") ("B3: ENBR3") announces to the market that National Electricity Agency ("ANEEL"), in public meeting held on this date, approved the 2018 Annual Tariff Readjustment for EDP Espírito Santo ("EDP ES" or "Distributor"), to be applied as of August 07th, 2018.

When compared to the current tariff, the average effect to be notice by consumers will be +15.87%, being +14.99% to high and medium voltage consumers and +16.30% to low voltage consumers.

The component B was adjusted by 7.19%, reaching the total amount of R$ 861,849,436.691. The IGP-M (inflation index) calculated for the tariff period was +8.24% and the X-Factor was 1.05%. The X-Factor consists of portions "Pd" (gains of productivity) of 1.15%, "T" (trajectory for operational costs adequacy) of 0.00% and "Q" (incentive to quality) of - 0.10%.

During the tariff adjustment process, ANEEL updates the regulatory costs that can be managed by the Distributor (Component B), the non-manageable costs (Component A: energy, transportation and charges) and defines the financial items.

Energy costs are mainly influenced by the hydrological scenario, updated based on the last 12 months' price and the forecast for the next 12 months. In addition, it is important to highlight the strong influence of the dollar variation as a result of the energy purchased from Itaipu (1.80 p.p.), as well as from the energy sourced from plants operating on a quota system base (2.74 p.p.).

The financial items adjustments recognized by ANEEL in this process amounted +R$ 242.29 million referring to the difference between the non-manageable costs approved (energy, transport and charges) and the costs incurred by EDP ES in the tariff period from 2017 to 2018, in addition to the advance of future costs, mainly related to the hydrological risk (R$ 107.6 million).

For the sectorial charges, there was a revision from CDE2 quotas from September to December 2018 (ANEEL Process 48500.004583/2017-90), which resulted in a tariff coverage increase of R$ 30.0 million.

Figure 01: Average Effect Noticed by Consumers - Composition (%)

1 The readjustment of 7.19% considers Component B approved in 2017 plus market growth, energy transportation and losses. 2 Quotas regarding the Energetic Development Account

Figure 02: EDP Espírito Santo - Composition of 2018 Tariff Repositioning

Description

Result

Sectorial Charges

R$ 703,344,083.34

Transportation

R$ 301,115,232.16

Electricity Purchase

R$ 1,513,454,355.72

Total Component A

R$ 2,517,913,671.21

Pd X-Factor (Productivity Index of Component B)

1.15%

Q X-Factor (Mechanisms of Quality Incentive)

-0.10%

T X-Factor (Operational Costs Adequacy Index)

0.00%

IGP-M (Last 12 Months)

8.24%

Total Component B

R$ 861,849,436.69

Required Revenue (Component A + Component B)

R$ 3,379,763,107.90

Financial Components

R$ 242,299,306.57

Average Effect to be Notice by Consumers

15.87%

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

Chief Executive and Investor Relations Officer

+55 (11) 2185-5907 [email protected] edp.com.br/ri

(55 11) 2185-5907 [email protected]

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 22:11:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
12:12aEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : ANEEL approves the 2018 Annual Tariff Adjustment for ED..
PU
07/17EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Guidance 2Q18 - Market Release
PU
07/10EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 2Q18 Results
PU
06/12EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Report of the Executive Board of Directors of EDP Energ..
PU
05/25EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Divestment on Costa Rica Energética LTDA
PU
05/12China Three Gorges launches $10.8 billion bid for Portuguese power firm EDP
RE
04/18EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 1Q18 Results
PU
04/17EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Guidance 1Q18 - Market Release
PU
04/10EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/24EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Previc Approval For The Stake Acquisition In Celesc
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 12 042 M
EBIT 2018 1 799 M
Net income 2018 677 M
Debt 2018 4 543 M
Yield 2018 5,01%
P/E ratio 2018 11,64
P/E ratio 2019 9,72
EV / Sales 2018 1,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 8 496 M
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias do Brasil Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 16,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreir Setas Vice Chairman, CEO & Director-Investor Relations
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire Vice President-Finance
Pedro Sampaio Malan Independent Director
Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL5.00%2 278
DUKE ENERGY CORP-3.55%56 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.75%49 559
IBERDROLA1.42%48 419
DOMINION ENERGY-11.03%46 821
EXELON CORPORATION8.12%41 135
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.