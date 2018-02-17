Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  EDP - Energias do Brasil    ENBR3   BRENBRACNOR2

EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL (ENBR3)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

EDP Energias do Brasil : CADE Approval for the Stake Acquisition in Celesc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 12:51am CET

CADE APPROVAL FOR THE STAKE ACQUISITION IN CELESC

São Paulo, February 16, 2018 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3), with the intention to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed, reports that in the scope of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement and Other Covenants ("Purchase and Sale Agreement") through which EDP undertook to acquire 33.1% of the common shares and 1.9% of the preferred shares from CAIXA DE PREVIDÊNCIA DOS FUNCIONÁRIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL - PREVI, which together represent 14.5% of the total shares issued by CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA SA - CELESC ("CELESC") (B3: CLSC3; CLSC4; OTC: CEDWY), a publicly held company, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM ("Transaction"), and among the precedent conditions, the Brazilian Anti-Trust Authority - CADE published in January 26, 2018 the approval for the Transaction, no appeal being applicable since February 14, 2018. In addition, once (and only if) the Transaction is completed, EDP will comply with the procedures necessary to carry out the Voluntary Public Offering, as disclosed by the Company in its Relevant Fact of December 19, 2017.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

CEO and IR Director

1

EDP - Energias do Brasil SA published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 23:50:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
12:51aEDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : CADE Approval for the Stake Acquisition in Celesc
PU
02/09EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Quiet Period 4Q17 Results
PU
01/19EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Anticipation of Commercial Operation start-up of São Ma..
PU
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Anticipation of Commercial Operation start-up of São Ma..
PU
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL SA : Dividend payable from reserves or sale of assets
FA
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Notice to Shareholders - Payment of interest on net equ..
PU
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Acquisition of Celesc's Stake (Material Fact)
PU
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Change of Independent Auditor
PU
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : ANEEL aproves the 2017 annual tariff readjustment for E..
PU
2017EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL : Guidance 3Q17 - Market Release
PU
More news
Financials ( BRL)
Sales 2017 10 405 M
EBIT 2017 1 564 M
Net income 2017 530 M
Debt 2017 3 845 M
Yield 2017 4,21%
P/E ratio 2017 14,14
P/E ratio 2018 10,66
EV / Sales 2017 1,14x
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
Capitalization 8 004 M
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias do Brasil Technical Analysis Chart | ENBR3 | BRENBRACNOR2 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 16,3  BRL
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreir Setas Vice Chairman, CEO & Director-Investor Relations
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Henrique Manuel Marques Faria Lima Freire Chief Financial Officer
Pedro Sampaio Malan Independent Director
Francisco Carlos Coutinho Pitella Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DO BRASIL-6.57%2 483
DUKE ENERGY CORP-10.26%52 832
IBERDROLA-6.41%48 816
DOMINION ENERGY-8.29%47 840
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.38%43 738
EXELON CORPORATION-7.13%36 032
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.