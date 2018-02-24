EDP Energias do Brasil : Previc Approval For The Stake Acquisition In Celesc

PREVIC APPROVAL FOR THE STAKE ACQUISITION IN CELESC

São Paulo, February 23, 2018 - EDP - Energias do Brasil S.A. ("EDP" or "Company") (B3: ENBR3), with the intention to keep its shareholders and the market in general informed, reports that in the scope of the Share Purchase and Sale Agreement and Other Covenants ("Purchase and Sale Agreement") through which EDP undertook to acquire 33.1% of the common shares and 1.9% of the preferred shares from CAIXA DE PREVIDÊNCIA DOS FUNCIONÁRIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL - PREVI, which together represent 14.5% of the total shares issued by CENTRAIS ELÉTRICAS DE SANTA CATARINA SA - CELESC ("CELESC") (B3: CLSC3; CLSC4; OTC: CEDWY), a publicly held company, registered with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission - CVM ("Transaction"), and among the precedent conditions, the National Complementary Pension Plan Superintendence - PREVIC by the Official Letter nº 344/2018/Previc authorized, today, the Transaction. Once (and only if) the Transaction is completed, EDP will comply with the procedures necessary to carry out the Voluntary Public Offering, as disclosed by the Company in its Relevant Fact of December 19, 2017.

Miguel Nuno Simões Nunes Ferreira Setas

CEO and IR Director

