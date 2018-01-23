Log in
EDP RENOVÁVEIS (EDPR)
Report
EDP Renováveis : Operating Data 2017

01/23/2018 | 07:49pm CET

In 2017, EDPR operations in Europe, North America and Brazil generated 42%, 55% and 3% of the total output, respectively. In Europe, EDPR's output increased 4% YoY to 11.7 In North America, EDPR's output in the period increased 20% YoY, totalling 15.1 TWh, reflecting new capacity additions and benefitting from the higher wind resource of such projects. In Brazil, production increased to 861 GWh, driven by new capacity in operation with higher wind resource (+9pp YoY).

In 2017, EDPR achieved a 31% load factor (vs 30% in 2016).

  • In Europe, EDPR reached 27% load factor (+1pp YoY).
  • In North America, EDPR achieved a 35% load factor (vs 33% in 2016).
  • In Brazil, EDPR reached a 43% load factor (vs 35% in 2016).

In 2017 EDPR installed 600 MW, of which 424 MW in North America, 127 MW in Brazil and 49 MW net in Europe.

Propelled by the capacity additions in the year, in Dec-17, EDPR managed a portfolio of 11.0 GW spread over 11 countries, of which 5.2 GW in Europe (2.4 GW in Spain, 1.6 GW in RoE and 1.3 GW in Portugal), 5.5 GW in North America and the remaining 0.3 GW in Brazil.

As of Dec-17, EDPR had 828 MW of wind onshore under construction. In the US were under construction 480 MW, 211 MW in Europe and 137 MW in Brazil.

EDP Renovaveis SA published this content on 23 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2018 18:49:00 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 1 822 M
EBIT 2017 782 M
Net income 2017 209 M
Debt 2017 3 921 M
Yield 2017 0,93%
P/E ratio 2017 29,96
P/E ratio 2018 29,25
EV / Sales 2017 5,55x
EV / Sales 2018 5,47x
Capitalization 6 202 M
Managers
NameTitle
João Manuel Manso Neto Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
António Luís Guerra Nunes Mexia Chairman
Miguel Dias Amaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nuno María Pestana de Almeida Alves Non-Executive Director
Manuel Menéndez Menéndez Non-Executive Director
