Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Education Realty Trust, Inc.    EDR

EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC. (EDR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/16 10:02:17 pm
32.02 USD   +1.01%
12:38pEDUCATION REALT : reports 4Q results
AQ
02/16EDUCATION REALT : IHL OKs College View development at MSU
AQ
02/15EDUCATION REALT : Growing Pains
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Education Realty Trust, Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:04pm CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2018 / Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on February 20, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3304

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, IN
01:04pEDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
12:38pEDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
12:38pEDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
12:38pEDUCATION REALTY TRUST : reports 4Q results
AQ
02/16EDUCATION REALTY TRUST : IHL OKs College View development at MSU
AQ
02/15EDUCATION REALTY TRUST : Growing Pains
AQ
02/09EDUCATION REALTY TRUST : Goodbye Flycatcher, Hello Seven-Story Apartment Buildin..
AQ
01/31EDUCATION REALTY TRUST : EdR Enhances Leadership Team with Promotions to New Pos..
PU
01/30EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC. : ex-dividend day
FA
01/05EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC. (NYSE : EDR) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:42aEdR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06:04aEdR beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
02/19Notable earnings before Tuesday?s open 
02/0132 DIVIDEND INCREASES : January 22-26, 2018 (Part 3: Remaining Sectors) 
01/2556 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 309 M
EBIT 2017 71,4 M
Net income 2017 40,8 M
Debt 2017 747 M
Yield 2017 4,81%
P/E ratio 2017 58,43
P/E ratio 2018 53,19
EV / Sales 2017 10,3x
EV / Sales 2018 9,71x
Capitalization 2 426 M
Chart EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, IN
Duration : Period :
Education Realty Trust, In Technical Analysis Chart | EDR | US28140H2031 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 38,3 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Randall L. Churchey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Trubiana President & Director
Christine J. Richards Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Edwin Bill Brewer CFO, Treasurer & Executive Vice President
Scott P. Casey Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDUCATION REALTY TRUST, INC.-10.71%2 426
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES-10.92%22 448
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-11.13%21 303
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST-6.88%15 167
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY-12.64%10 084
UDR INC.-12.28%9 267
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.