EFG INTERNATIONAL AG
07/25 05:31:20 pm
7.3 CHF   -3.82%
EFG International : launches share buyback programme

07/26/2018 | 07:10am CEST

EFG International AG

Phone +41 44 226 18 50

Bleicherweg 8

Fax +41 44 226 18 55

8001 Zurich

efginternational.com

Switzerland

Media Release

EFG International launches share buyback programme

Zurich, 26 July 2018

As initially announced in its media release of 27 April 2018, EFG International AG intends to repurchase up to six million of its own registered shares. The share buyback programme starts on 27 July 2018 and will last until 30 April 2019 at the latest.

The share buyback programme refers to a maximum of 6,000,000 registered shares, equivalent to a maximum of 2.07% of the current share capital and voting rights. The repurchased shares are used to fund restricted stock units relating to employee incentive plans. EFG prevents shareholders from experiencing a further annual dilution, as had been the case in previous years, due to the issue of shares from conditional capital in connection with its employee incentive plans.

The shares will be purchased in the open market between 27 July 2018 and no later than 30 April 2019. The regular update on the repurchase programme and the buyback notices can be found on the following website:

https://www.efginternational.com/About-EFG/Investor-relations/Share-Repurchase.html

Contact

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+41 44 212 73 77

+41 44 226 12 72

[email protected]

[email protected]

EFG International

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

EFG International AG, Bleicherweg 8, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland www.efginternational.com

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EFG International AG (''EFG'') solely for use by you for general information only and does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding EFG.

This release contains specific forward-looking statements that include terms like ''believe'', ''assume'', ''expect'', ''target'' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements represent EFG's judgments and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, the financial situation, and/or the development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to successfully realise the synergies expected from the integration of BSI SA (''BSI''), (2) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (3) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates, (4) competitive pressures, and (5) other risks and uncertainties inherent in the business of EFG and its subsidiaries, including BSI legacy risks. EFG is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation concerning the future performance of EFG and its subsidiaries. EFG may not realise the full benefits of the integration of BSI, including the expected synergies, cost savings or growth opportunities within the anticipated time frame or at all.

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 05:09:06 UTC
