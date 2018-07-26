EFG International AG Phone +41 44 226 18 50 Bleicherweg 8 Fax +41 44 226 18 55 8001 Zurich efginternational.com Switzerland Media Release

EFG International launches share buyback programme

Zurich, 26 July 2018

As initially announced in its media release of 27 April 2018, EFG International AG intends to repurchase up to six million of its own registered shares. The share buyback programme starts on 27 July 2018 and will last until 30 April 2019 at the latest.

The share buyback programme refers to a maximum of 6,000,000 registered shares, equivalent to a maximum of 2.07% of the current share capital and voting rights. The repurchased shares are used to fund restricted stock units relating to employee incentive plans. EFG prevents shareholders from experiencing a further annual dilution, as had been the case in previous years, due to the issue of shares from conditional capital in connection with its employee incentive plans.

The shares will be purchased in the open market between 27 July 2018 and no later than 30 April 2019. The regular update on the repurchase programme and the buyback notices can be found on the following website:

https://www.efginternational.com/About-EFG/Investor-relations/Share-Repurchase.html

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

