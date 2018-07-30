Log in
EFG International : strengthens Asia management team

07/30/2018 | 07:17am CEST

EFG International AG

Phone +41 44 226 18 50

Bleicherweg 8

Fax +41 44 226 18 55

8001 Zurich

efginternational.com

Switzerland

Media Release

EFG International strengthens Asia management team

Zurich/Singapore/Hong Kong, 30 July 2018

EFG International is strengthening its regional management team in Asia and today announced the appointment of Tho Gea Hong as CEO of EFG's Singapore branch, subject to regulatory approval, and Ivan Ferraroni as Head of Global Markets Asia.

In recent weeks, EFG has taken further steps to adjust the management structure of its Asia region to the realigned Group structure to improve accountability across the different locations and facilitate a more focused allocation of resources. In line with this, Tho Gea Hong has been appointed as the new CEO of EFG's Singapore branch, subject to regulatory approval. In her new role, she succeeds Kong Eng Huat, who will retire at end-2018. Tho Gea Hong is also a member of the Asia Business Committee that is chaired by Albert Chiu, Executive Chairman Asia Pacific. Tho Gea Hong has more than 30 years of experience in the private banking sector, with a deep knowledge of the industry in general and EFG in particular, where she already served as Head of Private Banking Singapore from 2012 to 2016. She has now rejoined EFG from the Royal Bank of Canada, where she last served as Chief Executive of its Singapore branch. Tho Gea Hong started her career at DBS Bank and previously also worked for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

In addition, Ivan Ferraroni will join EFG as the new Head of Global Markets Asia, effective early October 2018. In this role, Ivan Ferraroni will be in charge of all Global Markets activities in Asia. He will work in close collaboration with Albert Chiu and the central Global Markets unit, under the leadership of Maurizio Moranzoni. Ivan Ferraroni will be based in Hong Kong with a functional reporting line to Maurizio Moranzoni, Head of Global Markets, and a regional reporting line to Kees Stoute, CEO of EFG's Hong Kong branch. With this newly created regional Global Markets function, EFG aims to improve the bank's capital markets capabilities and services to clients in Asia, which is a key growth market for EFG. Ivan Ferraroni has broad experience in the capital markets as well as extensive knowledge of the Asian market. Prior to joining EFG, he worked for UBS Investment Bank in Singapore from 2011 to 2018, where he last held the role of Head of APAC Client Office and was a member of the APAC Global Family Office Committee. Previously, Ivan Ferraroni spent 25 years at leading financial institutions including Barclays Capital and RBS Global Banking & Markets.

In addition, Richard Straus joined EFG as the new Head of Private Banking Hong Kong on 25 June 2018. In this role, he reports to Kees Stoute and is also a member of the Asia Business Committee. Prior to joining EFG, Richard Straus most recently worked at Julius Baer since 2015, where he was the Head of Greater China region. Before that, he spent most of his career at Citi, where he held numerous senior roles in New York, Singapore, Taiwan and Japan.

Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International: "Asia is a very important market for EFG with considerable growth potential. We have therefore taken a number of steps to further strengthen our management team in this key region. I am pleased to welcome Gea Hong and Ivan to EFG. I am convinced that with their extensive experience of the private banking industry as well as the Asian and capital markets, they will help EFG to further grow our private banking business in Asia and improve our Global Markets solutions for Asian clients. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our regional teams and to recruit industry talent and senior CROs to enhance our competitive market position and capture growth potential."

Contact

Investor Relations

Media Relations

+41 44 212 73 77

+41 44 226 12 72

[email protected]

[email protected]

About EFG International

EFG International is a global private banking group offering private banking and asset management services and is headquartered in Zurich. EFG International's group of private banking businesses operates in around 40 locations worldwide. Its registered shares (EFGN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

EFG International AG, Bleicherweg 8, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland www.efginternational.com

Important Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EFG International AG ("EFG") solely for use by you for general information only and does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any securities advice, recommendation, offer or invitation to subscribe for, purchase or redeem any securities regarding EFG.

This release contains specific forward-looking statements that include terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "target" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements represent EFG's judgments and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, the financial situation, and/or the development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to successfully realize the synergies expected from the integration of BSI SA ("BSI"), (2) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (3) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates, (4) competitive pressures, and (5) other risks and uncertainties inherent in the business of EFG and its subsidiaries, including BSI legacy risks. EFG is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation concerning the future performance of EFG and its subsidiaries. EFG may not realize the full benefits of the integration of BSI, including the expected synergies, cost savings or growth opportunities within the anticipated time frame or at all.

Disclaimer

EFG International AG published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 05:16:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 204 M
EBIT 2018 231 M
Net income 2018 172 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,72%
P/E ratio 2018 18,93
P/E ratio 2019 9,40
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,78x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,69x
Capitalization 2 142 M
