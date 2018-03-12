Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Egalet Corp    EGLT

EGALET CORP (EGLT)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Egalet Corp : Egalet Corporation to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 11:02am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2018 / Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ: EGLT) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 12, 2018 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit: https://www.investornetwork.com/company/23989

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EGALET CORP
11:03aEGALET : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results
PR
11:02aEGALET CORP : Egalet Corporation to Host Earnings Call
AC
10:09aEGALET CORPORATION (NASDAQ : EGLT) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure t..
AQ
03/09EGALET CORP : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule..
AQ
03/07EGALET CORP : annual earnings release
02/28EGALET : Announces a Large Regional Health Plan Placed ARYMO® ER and SPRIX® Nasa..
PR
02/26EGALET : to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Year-..
PR
02/23EGALET CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/20EGALET : Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Guardian™ Technology
PR
02/19EGALET CORPORATION (NASDAQ : EGLT) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorp..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06:03aEgalet EPS of $0.03 
03/08Opioid settlement talks hit roadblocks 
03/07WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Markets Weighed Down By Cohn Exit 
03/07Opioid overdoses spiked 30% in a year 
02/28Northeast health plan to cover Egalet's ARYMO ER and SPRIX ; shares up 3% 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 25,9 M
EBIT 2017 -70,1 M
Net income 2017 -87,1 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 1,33x
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
Capitalization 34,5 M
Chart EGALET CORP
Duration : Period :
Egalet Corp Technical Analysis Chart | EGLT | US28226B1044 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EGALET CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 4,17 $
Spread / Average Target 456%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Samuel Radie President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy P. Walbert Independent Chairman
Mark Strobeck Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Stanley J. Musial Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Karsten Lindhardt Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EGALET CORP-25.00%34
GILEAD SCIENCES11.77%105 741
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.62%43 639
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-9.11%36 712
GENMAB22.59%12 753
BLUEBIRD BIO INC26.87%11 294
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.