Egalet : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

WAYNE, Pa., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Egalet Corporation (Nasdaq: EGLT) ("Egalet"), a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2017, including updates on its commercial products: SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray, OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only –CII and ARYMO® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use —CII.

"The fourth quarter of 2017 demonstrated continued momentum for SPRIX, OXAYDO and ARYMO ER with combined prescriptions growing more than 35 percent over the third quarter 2017 and revenue of $7.8 million," said Bob Radie, president and chief executive officer of Egalet. "We believe that with our strong cash position, expected revenue growth through our own efforts and those of our partners coupled with expense reductions, Egalet is well positioned for 2018."

2017 Highlights

Outperformed analyst consensus with 2017 net product sales of $26.1 million ;

; Prescriptions for SPRIX Nasal Spray grew to over 33,000 in 2017 representing growth of more than 100 percent over 2016;

Prescribers of SPRIX grew to almost 6,000 since launch, including nearly 800 new prescribers in the fourth quarter of 2017 representing 80 percent growth over the same period in 2016;

Secured coverage of ARYMO ER by a large payer providing commercial coverage for over 24 million member lives and Medicare Part D coverage for over 1.4 million member lives; and

Partner Ascend Therapeutics began promotion of SPRIX Nasal Spray to its target women's healthcare providers.

2017 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2017 , Egalet had cash and marketable securities totaling $91.0 million . Cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $10.0 million down from $15.8 million in the same period of 2016.

As of , Egalet had cash and marketable securities totaling . Cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2017 was down from in the same period of 2016. Net Product Sales: There were net product sales of $26.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $16.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 . There were net product sales of $7.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2016. The increase in both periods was due to continued growth in SPRIX Nasal Spray and OXAYDO sales and the fact that ARYMO ER was launched at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

There were net product sales of for the year ended compared to for the year ended . There were net product sales of for the quarter ended compared to for the same period in 2016. The increase in both periods was due to continued growth in SPRIX Nasal Spray and OXAYDO sales and the fact that ARYMO ER was launched at the end of the first quarter of 2017. Cost of Sales (excluding product rights amortization) : Cost of sales was $5.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $3.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 . Cost of sales was $1.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 and $1.1 million for the same period in 2016. Cost of sales for the quarter and the year ended 2017 is related to the sales of Egalet's three commercially available products. Cost of sales for the quarter and the year ended 2016 related to the sales of SPRIX Nasal Spray and OXAYDO.

(excluding product rights amortization) Cost of sales was for the year ended compared to for the year ended . Cost of sales was for the quarter ended and for the same period in 2016. Cost of sales for the quarter and the year ended 2017 is related to the sales of Egalet's three commercially available products. Cost of sales for the quarter and the year ended 2016 related to the sales of SPRIX Nasal Spray and OXAYDO. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $34.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $30.7 million for year ended December 31, 2016 . The increase was primarily attributable to FDA-mandated post-marketing studies and increases in annual regulatory filing fees. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 were $6.3 million compared to $7.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 . The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in depreciation of assets retired in 2016.

General and administrative expenses were for the year ended compared to for year ended . The increase was primarily attributable to FDA-mandated post-marketing studies and increases in annual regulatory filing fees. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended were compared to for the quarter ended . The decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in depreciation of assets retired in 2016. S&M Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses were $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $27.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 . The increase in the period was related to the launch of ARYMO ER in the beginning of 2017. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 were $8.1 million compared to $8.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 .

Sales and marketing expenses were for the year ended compared to for the year ended . The increase in the period was related to the launch of ARYMO ER in the beginning of 2017. Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended were compared to for the quarter ended . R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $14.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $33.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 . Research and development expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 were $1.6 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2016. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by decrease in our development program expenses related to ARYMO ER, Egalet-002 and OXAYDO clinical trials.

Research and development expenses were for the year ended compared to for the year ended . Research and development expenses for the quarter ended were compared to for the same period in 2016. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by decrease in our development program expenses related to ARYMO ER, Egalet-002 and OXAYDO clinical trials. Interest Expense: Interest expense was $17.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $12.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2016 . Interest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $3.7 million compared to interest expense of $3.9 million for the same period in 2016. Interest expense for 2017 primarily consisted of interest expense related to the 5.50% convertible notes and the 13.0% senior secured notes and interest expense for 2016 primarily consisted of interest expense related to the Hercules Loan Agreement, the 5.50% convertible notes and the 13.0% senior secured notes. Of the interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 , $5.2 million was non-cash interest while there was $7.3 million of non-cash interest for the year ended December 31, 2016 .

Interest expense was for the year ended compared to for the year ended . Interest expense for the quarter ended was compared to interest expense of for the same period in 2016. Interest expense for 2017 primarily consisted of interest expense related to the 5.50% convertible notes and the 13.0% senior secured notes and interest expense for 2016 primarily consisted of interest expense related to the Hercules Loan Agreement, the 5.50% convertible notes and the 13.0% senior secured notes. Of the interest expense for the year ended , was non-cash interest while there was of non-cash interest for the year ended . Gain on Extinguishment of Debt: Gain on the extinguishment of debt of $13.2 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2017 was attributable to the note exchange for a portion of the Company's 5.50% convertible notes in December 2017 .

Gain on the extinguishment of debt of for the quarter and year ended was attributable to the note exchange for a portion of the Company's 5.50% convertible notes in . Net Income (Loss): Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $69.4 million , or $2.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $90.6 million , or $3.70 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2016 . Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 was $1.5 million , or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $21.4 million , or $0.87 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 . The net income for the fourth quarter 2017 was primarily driven by the $13.2 million gain on the extinguishment of the debt associated with the 5.50% convertible notes exchanged in December 2017 .

About Egalet

Egalet, a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative treatments for pain and other conditions. Egalet has three approved products: ARYMO® ER (morphine sulfate) extended-release tablets for oral use —CII, developed using Egalet's proprietary Guardian™ Technology, OXAYDO® (oxycodone HCI, USP) tablets for oral use only —CII and SPRIX® (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray. Using Guardian Technology, Egalet has developed a pipeline of clinical-stage, product candidates for which we are seeking partners including Egalet-002, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral oxycodone formulation for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate. Guardian Technology can be applied broadly across different classes of pharmaceutical products and can be used to develop combination products that include multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients with similar or different release profiles.

For full prescribing information on ARYMO ER, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit arymoer.com. For full prescribing information on SPRIX, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit sprix.com. For full prescribing information on OXAYDO, including the boxed warning and medication guide, please visit oxaydo.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements included in this press release (including but not limited to upcoming milestones) that are not historical in nature and contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "look forward to" and other similar expressions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: Egalet's ability to continue as a going concern, which is expected to result in the inclusion of a going concern qualification in the report of Egalet's independent registered public accounting firm accompanying Egalet's 2017 financial statements; Egalet's ability to remain listed on the Nasdaq; the potential impact of strengthening the ARYMO ER label; the success of Egalet's clinical trials, including the timely recruitment of trial subjects and meeting the timelines therefor; Egalet's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of Egalet's products and product candidates and the labeling claims that Egalet believes are necessary or desirable for successful commercialization of its products and product candidates; the impact of strengthening any of the labels for Egalet's products; Egalet's ability to maintain the intellectual property position of Egalet's products and product candidates; Egalet's ability to identify and reliance upon qualified third parties to manufacture its products; Egalet's ability to commercialize its products, and to do so successfully; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; the size and growth potential of the markets for Egalet's products and product candidates, and Egalet's ability to service those markets; Egalet's ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for its products; Egalet's ability to service its debt obligations; Egalet's ability to raise additional funds to execute its business plan and growth strategy on terms acceptable to Egalet, if at all; Egalet's ability to find and hire qualified sales professionals; the rate and degree of receptivity in the marketplace and among physicians to Egalet's products; the success of products that compete with Egalet's that are or become available; the regulatory environment and social concerns about limiting the use of opioids; general market conditions; and other risk factors set forth in Egalet's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings Egalet makes with the SEC from time to time. While Egalet may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by law.

Egalet Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





Year Ended

December 31,



Three Months Ended

December 31,



2016

2017



2016

2017 Revenues

























Net product sales

$ 16, 864

$ 26, 136



$ 6,140

$ 7,803 Collaboration revenues



100



-





-



- Related party revenues



-



-





-



- Total revenue



16,964



26,136





6,140



7,803



























Cost and Expenses

























Cost of sales (excluding amortization of

product rights)



3,660



5,153





1,080



1,507 Amortization of product rights



2,006



2,082





500



529 General and administrative



30,670



34,065





7,868



6,254 Sales and marketing



27,892



35,532





8,438



8,131 Research and development



33,759



14,744





6,872



1,557 Restructuring charges



-



2,760





-



(223) Total costs and expenses



97,987



94,336





24,758



17,755 Loss from operations



(81,023)



(68,200)





(18,618)



(9,952)



























Other (income) expense:

























Change in fair value of derivative liability



(644)



(2,546)





(2)



(1,034) Interest expense, net



12,109



17,666





3,884



3,708 Other gain



(797)



(750)





(851)



(857) Gain on extinguishment of debt



-



(13,221)





-



(13,221) Loss on foreign currency exchange



2



10





2



11





10,670



1,152





3,033



(11,393) Income (loss) before benefit for income

taxes



(91,693)



(69,359)





(21,651)



1,441 Benefit for income taxes



(1,061)



-





(281)



- Net income (loss)

$ (90,632)

$ (69,359)



$ (21,370)

$ 1,441 Per share information:

























Net income (loss) per share of common

stock, basic

$ (3.70)

$ (2.05)



$ (0.87)

$ 0.03 Weighted-average shares outstanding,

basic



24,514,645



33,755,462





24,616,354



43,363,921 Net income (loss) per share of common

stock, diluted

$ (3.70)

$ (2.05)





(0.87)

$ 0.03 Weighted-average shares outstanding,

diluted



24,514,645



33,755,462





24,616,354



43,438,267

Egalet Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,

2016

December 31,

2017

(Unaudited)











Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 44,355

$ 31,090 Marketable securities, available for sale



42,471



59,953 Accounts receivable



1,108



4,120 Inventory



1,700



3,225 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,537



2,672 Other receivables



1,001



893 Total current assets



93,172



101,953 Intangible assets, net



8,350



6,583 Restricted cash



-



400 Property and equipment, net



12,709



9,911 Deposits and other assets



627



1,011 Total assets

$ 114,858

$ 119,858 Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable



2,392



10,160 Accrued expenses



18,147



16,104 Deferred revenue



3,975



7,456 Debt - current



381



1,081 Warrant liability



-



8,166 Total current liabilities



24,895



42,967 Debt - non-current portion, net



83,711



98,890 Deferred income tax liability



23



26 Derivative liabilities



12



16,623 Other liabilities



891



727 Total liabilities



109,532



159,233













Stockholders' equity (deficit)











Common stock--$0.001 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized at December

31, 2016 and December 31, 2017; 25,189,125 and 45,939,663 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, respectively



25



46 Additional paid-in capital



230,379



254,871 Accumulated other comprehensive income



100



1,008 Accumulated deficit



(225,178)



(295,300) Total stockholders' equity (deficit)



5,326



(39,375) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$ 114,858

$ 119,858

