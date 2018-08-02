Ei Towers : Approval of the Issuer’s Announcement pursuant to Article 103, third paragraph of Legislative Decree of 24 February 1998 no. 58

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUGUST 2, 2018

EI TOWERS S.P.A.: THE ISSUER'S ANNOUNCEMENT RELATED TO THE VOLUNTARY PUBLIC

TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY 2I TOWERS S.P.A. WAS APPROVED

Lissone (MB), August 2, 2018 - The Board of Directors of EI Towers S.p.A. ("EI Towers"), held today under the Chairman Alberto Giussani, resolved upon the approval of the announcement pursuant to Article 103, par. 3 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (the "Consolidated Financial Act") and Article 39 of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 (the "Issuer's Announcement"), expressing the evaluation of the Board of Directors on the voluntary public tender offer launched by 2i Towers S.p.A. pursuant to Articles 102 et seq. of the Consolidated Financial Act, on the EI Towers ordinary shares (the "Offer").

At the end of the meeting the Board of Directors, unanimously, assessed the fairness, from a financial point of view, of the consideration of Euro 57.00 per each EI Towers ordinary share tendered to the Offer.

For the purpose of the abovementioned assessment, the Board of Directors acknowledged the terms and conditions of the Offer as described in the relevant offer document, approved by Consob on August 1, 2018 (the "Offer Document"), as well as (i) the opinions released by Bank of America Merrill Lynch International Limited, Milan Branch and BNP Paribas, Italian Branch, acting as financial advisors of the Board of Directors, (ii) the opinion of the independent directors prepared pursuant to Article 39-bis of the Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999 (the "Opinion of the Independent Directors"), resolved upon today, and (iii) the opinion released by EQUITA SIM S.p.A. acting as independent financial advisor selected by the independent directors of EI Towers.

For a complete illustration of the assessment carried out by the Board of Directors reference can be made to the Issuer's Announcement, which will be made public together with the Offer Document on August 3, 2018, pursuant the applicable laws.

The Issuer's Announcement will include as attachments (i) the opinions released by the financial advisors of the Board of Directors and (ii) the Opinion of the Independent Directors, together with the opinion of the independent financial advisor appointed by the independent directors.

Contacts:

EI Towers S.p.A. Giorgio Tavolini

Head of Investor Relations Tel: +39 039 24321 e-mail: [email protected]

GMA Giorgio Maugini & Associati Giorgio Maugini, Raffaela Ulgheri Tel. +39 02 36534332 e-mail: [email protected][email protected]

