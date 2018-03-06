Log in
EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals : to Participate in U.S. and International Investor and Partnership Conferences in March

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIGR), focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases, announced today that David Cory, President and CEO of Eiger, will present a corporate overview and business update at three upcoming conferences in March.

  • China Healthcare Investment & Partnering Symposium (CHIPS), March 15-17, 2018 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Hangzhou, China.
    Eiger will present and host one-on-one meetings.
  • Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference, Presentation March 20, 2018, 3:20 pm ET at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York City.
    Eiger will host one-on-one meetings.
  • China Healthcare Investment Conference (CHIC), March 27-29, 2018 at Ritz-Carlton Shanghai Pudong Hotel in Shanghai, China.
    Eiger will present and host one-on-one meetings.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (PRNewsFoto/Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.)

A live webcast of the Oppenheimer presentation will be available on the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals website at www.eigerbio.com under the "Investors" tab.  A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the live event.

About Eiger
Eiger is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases.  We are committed to translational innovation and the development of well-characterized drugs acting on newly identified or novel targets.  Our mission is to systematically reduce the time and cost of the drug development process to more rapidly deliver important medicines to patients with rare diseases.  Our lead program in Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is moving into Phase 3 with a single, pivotal trial planned to initiate by the end of the year.  For additional information about Eiger and its clinical programs, please visit www.eigerbio.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties.All statements other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding our future financial condition, timing for and outcomes of clinical results, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements.  These forward-looking statements include terminology such as "believe," "will," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "contemplate," "intend," "target," "project," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "could," "potentially" or the negative of these terms. Forward looking statements are our current statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned clinical development, the timing of and our ability to initiate or enroll clinical trials, and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for lonafarnib, ubenimex, PEG IFN lambda, exendin 9-39 and our other product candidates, our intellectual property position, the potential safety, efficacy, reimbursement, convenience clinical and pharmaco-economic benefits of our product candidates, commercial opportunities, including potential market sizes and segments, our ability to commercialize, expectations regarding clinical trial data and FDA outcomes, including whether we will be able to reach agreement on a single pivotal study for lonafarnib and the nature and scope of any such study to support approval, our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies, the industry in which we operate and the trends that may affect the industry or us.

Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements that Eiger makes, including the risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and Eiger's periodic reports filed with the SEC.  Eiger does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investors: Ingrid Choong, PhD
Email: [email protected]   
Phone: 1-650-619-6115

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eiger-biopharmaceuticals-to-participate-in-us-and-international-investor-and-partnership-conferences-in-march-300608666.html

SOURCE Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
