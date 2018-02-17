Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc    EKSO

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC (EKSO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2018 | 11:23am EST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ("Ekso" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EKSO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/uploads/SCHALL.jpg

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 15, 2017 through December 27, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 5, 2018, the lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss during the Class Period, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the complaint, the Company failed to disclose that: (1) there was a material weakness in Ekso's internal control over financial reporting and Ekso's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.
The Schall Law Firm

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC
11:23aEKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securi..
AC
02/14EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses ..
AC
02/14EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC : SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, L..
AC
02/12EKSO Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Ekso..
BU
02/12Ekso Bionics® to Expand Clinical Trial Sites for Comparative Multicenter WISE..
GL
02/09EKSO BIONICS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Ex..
BU
02/08EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC : Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. Reminder: Important Marc..
AC
02/07EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the F..
AC
02/07EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors..
AC
02/06GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Ekso Bionics ..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/26Ekso co-founder to step down 
01/09Ekso releases preliminary financial results 
01/03HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am 
01/02Midday Gainers / Losers 
2017Midday Gainers / Losers 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 8,00 M
EBIT 2017 -29,2 M
Net income 2017 -28,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 11,5x
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,39x
Capitalization 91,7 M
Chart EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | EKSO | US2826442020 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Looby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Sherman Chairman
Russell L. DeLonzor Vice President-Operations
Max Scheder-Bieschin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Russ Angold Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC-28.17%92
MEDTRONIC PLC1.37%110 797
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL2.15%35 975
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-2.46%23 831
TERUMO CORP2.42%19 820
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY10.87%19 751
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.