Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces
that purchasers of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: EKSO) have
filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and
directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
between March 15, 2017 and December 27, 2017. Ekso designs, develops,
and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military,
and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and
Africa.
Ekso Accused of Implementing Unreliable Internal Controls
According to the complaint, Ekso repeatedly attested to the accuracy of
the company's financial reporting, the disclosure of any material
changes to its internal controls over financial reporting, and the
disclosure of all fraud in its public filings. It therefore came as a
surprise to investors when Ekso disclosed on December 14, 2017, that its
internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 should
not be relied upon. Ekso cited a reevaluation of the company's
information technology controls by the company's auditor. On December
27, 2017, Ekso filed its amended annual report for 2016 and amended
quarterly reports for the first three quarters of 2017. Since news of
Ekso's financial troubles became public, the company's stock declined
over 24%, closing at $1.83 per share on March 9, 2018.
Ekso Shareholders Have Legal Options
