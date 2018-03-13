Robbins Arroyo LLP: Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Log in
03/13/2018 | 07:14pm CET

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqCM: EKSO) have filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 15, 2017 and December 27, 2017. Ekso designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: www.robbinsarroyo.com/ekso-bionics-holdings-inc

Ekso Accused of Implementing Unreliable Internal Controls

According to the complaint, Ekso repeatedly attested to the accuracy of the company's financial reporting, the disclosure of any material changes to its internal controls over financial reporting, and the disclosure of all fraud in its public filings. It therefore came as a surprise to investors when Ekso disclosed on December 14, 2017, that its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2016 should not be relied upon. Ekso cited a reevaluation of the company's information technology controls by the company's auditor. On December 27, 2017, Ekso filed its amended annual report for 2016 and amended quarterly reports for the first three quarters of 2017. Since news of Ekso's financial troubles became public, the company's stock declined over 24%, closing at $1.83 per share on March 9, 2018.

Ekso Shareholders Have Legal Options

If you would like more information about your rights and potential remedies, contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


Financials ($)
Sales 2017 8,00 M
EBIT 2017 -29,2 M
Net income 2017 -28,8 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
Capi. / Sales 2017 13,7x
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,45x
Capitalization 110 M
Chart EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | EKSO | US2826442020 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Looby President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Sherman Chairman
Russell L. DeLonzor Chief Operating Officer
Max Scheder-Bieschin CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Russ Angold Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS INC-14.08%110
MEDTRONIC PLC2.97%112 903
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL5.97%37 210
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-2.00%24 471
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY22.30%22 086
TERUMO CORP5.95%20 259
