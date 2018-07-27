El Paso Electric : Construction Begins to Reroute Electrical Lines Caused by Damaged Utility Bridge

July 26, 2018

EL PASO, Texas - In order to allow TxDOT to make the necessary repairs to the damaged utility bridge, El Paso Electric (EPE) has begun the emergency work required to clear the bridge of electrical cables by temporarily rerouting them until the bridge is permanently fixed. The work required to complete this project is expected to last through the end of August.

In order for crews to make the necessary adjustments safely, the following road closure and reduced lanes will be required:

Beginning Friday, July 27, 2018, Wyoming Avenue from N. Mesa Street to N. Stanton Street will be closed until Monday, July 30, 2018, when it will reopen to reduced lanes.

As early as Monday, July 30, 2018, one lane will be closed on the following streets: E. Yandell Drive from N. Mesa Street to N. Stanton Street N. Stanton Street from Wyoming Avenue to E. Yandell Drive



Commuters should follow all traffic detour signs as changes to the traffic plan may change.