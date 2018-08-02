Log in
News

El Paso Electric : Summer College, High School Interns Complete CSR Initiative

08/02/2018 | 05:55pm CEST
August 2, 2018

El Paso, TX- El Paso Electric's (EPE) Summer College and High School interns have wrapped up this year's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative by volunteering to refurbish Aliviane's Women's and Children's Facility.

On Saturday July 28and Sunday July 29, interns and volunteer EPE employees revamped Aliviane's outdoor patio area and children's facility. The work included laying down artificial turf, setting up new furniture, and creating healing gardens in the outdoor patio for the mothers and children of Aliviane. As part of these efforts, a crew will be installing an awning over the patio area for shade, which will be completed later this August. Additionally, the volunteers repainted the facility's nursery and daycare areas, and handed over supplies such as toys, bedding, diapers, and cribs that were donated by EPE employees.

'It is extremely exciting to see EPE employees come out and serve their community in such a tangible way.' said Ale Acosta, intern with EPE's Resource Planning Department. 'Volunteering is so important for every community, and the fact that EPE recognizes this and is willing to donate their time to this initiative is truly incredible.'

The volunteer weekend was the final event of the CSR project, and many of the high school students began reflecting on what they've learned from their experiences over the summer.

'The internship has allowed me to get a glimpse into what the workplace is really like, which is something that we don't learn at school.' said Cynthia Lozano, intern with the Budget Department. 'I'm really grateful for the opportunity to gain experience and form connections with those around me.'

About EPE's Summer College and Summer High School Internship CSR Initiative

The CSR Initiative is an annual project the interns plan, develop, and execute. Through this project, students learn valuable lessons about teamwork and project management that will help them in college and beyond. In the past, interns have raised money to help furnish a new building for the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence (2017), and built the first Born Learning Trail in El Paso at Veterans Park (2016).

About Aliviane, Inc.

Aliviane, Inc. is a nonprofit community-based that began providing services in 1970 and has developed a broad range of promotion, prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery programs in the areas of substance abuse, behavioral health, HIV services, and homelessness.

Disclaimer

El Paso Electric Company published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 15:54:08 UTC
