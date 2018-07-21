El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in West Hills, CA

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in West Hills, CA today. The new El Pollo Loco is located in the Platt Village Shopping Center at 6430 Platt Avenue and marks the Company’s 161st restaurant in Los Angeles County.



“We are always thrilled to open new locations and bring new fans our delicious food, but we take exceptional pride in deepening our roots in our home state of California,” said Gus Siade, Senior Vice President of Operations at El Pollo Loco. “Los Angeles has inspired the heart and soul of our brand, so expanding our presence beyond the city to surrounding communities is incredibly exciting for us. We look forward to opening our doors in West Hills and providing our new neighbors with a fun, family-friendly environment where they can enjoy our signature fire-grilled chicken and fresh Mexican-inspired dishes.”

The 2,684 square foot restaurant has seating for 64 guests and the dining room features the Company’s new ‘Vision Design,’ which highlights an authentic, Mexican-inspired atmosphere and encompasses El Pollo Loco’s menu and brand identity. The new design features warm textures, rustic elements and a focus on the Company’s signature open kitchen layout, which allows guests to view El Pollo Loco’s signature chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Online ordering and a catering delivery service are also available to customers.

For promotions and news on the new West Hills location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® with any food or beverage purchase after signing up and downloading the new El Pollo Loco app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

