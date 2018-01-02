Log in
El Pollo Loco to Participate in the 20th Annual ICR Conference

01/02/2018 | 05:30pm CET

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced that the Company will present at the 20th Annual ICR Conference at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort in Florida on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at 2:30 PM ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of this presentation from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website www.icrconference.com.
             

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 470 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Utah, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Investor Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor, ICR
[email protected]
714-599-5200

Media Contact:
Christine Beggan, ICR
[email protected]
203-682-8200

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
