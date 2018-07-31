Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Eland Oil & Gas PLC    ELA   GB00B8HHWX64

ELAND OIL & GAS PLC (ELA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/30 05:35:25 pm
133 GBp   -0.37%
08:23aELAND OIL & GAS : Commencement of Ubima Appraisal
PU
07/26ELAND OIL & GAS : - Opuama-10 Update
AQ
07/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Opuama-10 Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Eland Oil & Gas : Commencement of Ubima Appraisal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 08:23am CEST
RNS Number : 2348W
Eland Oil & Gas PLC
31 July 2018

31 July 2018

Eland Oil & Gas PLC

("Eland" or the "Company")

Commencement of Ubima Appraisal

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (AIM: ELA), an oil & gas production and development company operating in West Africa with an initial focus on Nigeria, through its subsidiary Wester Ord Oil & Gas Nigeria Limited, partnered with All Grace Energy Limited, is delighted to confirm that the appraisal of Ubima field has commenced with the Deutag T-57 land rig re-entering the Ubima-1 well which has been suspended since discovery by SPDC in 1963. The Company has a 40% equity interest in the Ubima field.

A dual string completion is planned for Ubima-1 on four different reservoirs, namely on the D1000 (at 4,908 feet subsea ("ftss")), E1000/E2000 (at 6,778 ftss) and F7000 (at 9,244 ftss). The programme includes two Drill Stem Tests (DST's) on the E1000/ E2000 and D1000 prior to running the dual completion with the objective to obtain accurate fluid, pressure and production data for each separate reservoir. Thereafter extended production testing is planned, which will serve as a solid basis for the full field development plan of the Ubima field.

A CPR published in April 2016 by AGR TRACS ascribes gross 2P reserves of 2.4 million barrels of oil to the Ubima-1 well. On a full field development basis, the CPR carries gross contingent resources of 20.6 million barrels (1C), 31.1 million barrels (2C) and 66.0 million barrels (3C).

Ubima-1 represents Eland's diversification of production outside OML 40. It opens a new operational leg in Rivers State, Nigeria, with ultimately different export routes than those from the Opuama field. The Company expects that upon successful appraisal the Ubima partnership will convert a significant amount of contingent resources into recoverable reserves.

George Maxwell, CEO of Eland, commented:

"We are delighted to re-enter Ubima-1 and commence completion and testing operations. As we look to geographically diversify our production base, Ubima is an exciting project for Eland and this is the first step in the appraisal of the field ahead of commencing full field development as early as possible. Following the appraisal of Ubima-1, we look forward to updating all stakeholders on the progress of this exciting asset."

For further information:

Eland Oil & Gas PLC (+44 (0)1224 737300)

www.elandoilandgas.com

George Maxwell, CEO

Ronald Bain, CFO

Finlay Thomson, IR

Canaccord Genuity Limited (+44 (0)20 7523 8000)

Henry Fitzgerald O'Connor / James Asensio

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (+44 (0)20 7886 2500)

Adam James / Atholl Tweedie

James Stearns

Camarco (+44 (0) 203 757 4980)

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Tom Huddart


In accordance with the guidelines of the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, Gilles Krijger, MSc of Delft University, with 40 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, is a Reservoir Engineer and member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers who meets the criteria of qualified persons under the AIM guidance note for mining and oil and gas companies, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

Notes to editors:

Eland Oil & Gas is an AIM-listed independent oil and gas company focused on production and development in West Africa, particularly the highly prolific Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

Through its joint venture company Elcrest, Eland's core asset is a 45% interest in OML 40 which is in the Northwest Niger Delta approximately 75km northwest of Warri and has an area of 498km².

In addition, the Company has a 40% interest in the Ubima Field, onshore Niger Delta, in the northern part of Rivers State.

The OML 40 licence holds gross 2P reserves of 83.4 mmbbls, gross 2C contingent resources of 40.4 mmbbls and a best estimate of 254.5 mmbbls of gross un-risked prospective resources*

The Ubima field holds gross 2P reserves of 2.4 mmbbls of oil and gross 2C resource estimates of 31.1 mmbbl**

Net production figures relate to Elcrest Exploration and Production Nigeria Ltd ("Elcrest"), Eland's joint venture company. Production rates, when oil is exported via Forcados, are as measured at the Opuama PD meter, are subject to reconciliation and will differ from sales volumes.

*Netherland, Sewell & Associates Inc CPR report 31 December 2017

**AGR TRACS April 2016


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDRMMBTMBMJTMP

Disclaimer

Eland Oil & Gas plc published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 06:22:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
08:23aELAND OIL & GAS : Commencement of Ubima Appraisal
PU
07/27ELAND OIL & GAS : Prepares to Test Opuama-10 Well
AQ
07/26ELAND OIL & GAS : Provides Opuama-10 Update
AQ
07/26ELAND OIL & GAS : provide Opuama-10 update
AQ
07/26ELAND OIL & GAS PLC : - Opuama-10 Update
AQ
07/25ELAND OIL & GAS : unearths significant oil pay in Opuama-10 well
AQ
07/25ELAND OIL & GAS : Opuama-10 Update
PU
07/09ELAND OIL & GAS : Director and PCA Dealing
PU
07/06ELAND OIL & GAS : Director and PCA Dealing
PU
07/04ELAND OIL & GAS : Provides Opuama Field Operations Update
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Eland Oil & Gas (ELOGF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 198 M
EBIT 2018 94,6 M
Net income 2018 78,4 M
Finance 2018 29,7 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,19
P/E ratio 2019 3,45
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 291 M
Chart ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Duration : Period :
Eland Oil & Gas PLC Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELAND OIL & GAS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,63  GBP
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George Walter Mitchell Maxwell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell Seth Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Pieter van der Groen Chief Operating Officer
Ronald A. Bain Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Downey Chief Technical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELAND OIL & GAS PLC91.37%382
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.66%84 011
EOG RESOURCES20.38%74 592
CNOOC LTD14.80%72 690
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION13.10%64 447
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.16%43 917
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.