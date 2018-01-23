DGAP-News: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elanix Biotechnologies AG Appoints Baader Bank as a New Designated Sponsor and goetzpartners securities for Corporate Broking



23.01.2018 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE

Elanix Biotechnologies Appoints Baader Bank as a New Designated Sponsor and goetzpartners securities for Corporate Broking



Berlin, Germany, 23 January, 2018 -- Elanix Biotechnologies AG (FRA: ELN), a developer of tissue regeneration products and specialty cosmetics in dermatology and gynecology, announced today that it has appointed Baader Bank AG as a new designated sponsor and the independent advistory firm, goetzpartners securities Limited, as corporate broker.

As a designated sponsor, Baader Bank will provide liquidity for the ongoing trading of the company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, matching bid and offer quotes. goetzpartners securities Limited will be Elanix's financial advisor on corporate broking. It will assist Elanix in its capital markets efforts.

"Baader Bank is an established market maker at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and dedicated broker in the GSA region, and goetzpartners has a strong, well established and specialised investor network. With these appointments, Elanix will be able to expand its visibility and access to the investment community. Elanix is proud to partner with these recognized financial firms," said Tomas Svoboda, CEO of Elanix Biotechnologies.

Baader Bank AG is one of the leading investment banks across the German-speaking region. As a family-run, full-service bank headquartered in Unterschleissheim near Munich with 450 employees, it is active in the business segments of Market Making, Capital Markets, Multi Asset Brokerage, Asset Management Services, Banking Services and Research. For more information visit www.baaderbank.de

goetzpartners securities Limited is a leading life-sciences focused pan European investment bank based in St Pancras Square, London, providing corporate broking services and offering its corporate clients direct and well-established institutional buy-side access. It is a member of the goetzpartners Group, an independent advisory firm with more than 350 professionals operating out of 14 offices in 11 countries. For more information visit

www.goetzpartnerssecurities.com/



Elanix develops and commercializes tissue regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The company was founded in 2012 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented human progenitor cell technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing. Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working human cell banks with vast quantities of cells.

Elanix has registered headquarters in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Wiesbaden, Germany and Nyon, Switzerland. It is listed in the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol ELN.F. For more information and updates, visit www.elanixbiotechnologies.com.

Contacts:

Elanix Biotechnologies AG Halsin Partners Magdalena Onyszkiewicz Mike Sinclair Tel: +41 78 667 36 50 Tel: +44 (0)20 7318 2955 [email protected] [email protected]

goetzpartners securities Limited

Martin Brunninger

Tel: +44 (0)20 3859 7725

[email protected]

Baader Bank AG

Katharina Beyersdorfer

Tel: +49 89 5150 1832

[email protected]

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements:

This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.