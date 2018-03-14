Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Elbit Imaging Ltd    EMITF   IL0010811169

ELBIT IMAGING LTD (EMITF)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Elbit Imaging Ltd : Elbit Imaging Announces Cancelation of the Full Early Redemption of Series H Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 06:57pm CET

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / Elbit Imaging Ltd. (''EI'' or the ''Company'') (TASE: EMITF; NASDAQ: EMITF) announced today, further to its previous press release dated February 28, 2018, that the Series H bondholders meeting voted against the full early redemption (the ''Redemption'') of the Series H notes (the ''Notes'') and therefore the Redemption will not be executed and the Notes will be repaid on May 31, 2018.

About Elbit Imaging Ltd.

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates in the following principal fields of business: (i) development of shopping and entertainment centers in emerging markets; (ii) medical industries and devices for: (a) research and development, production and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging guided focused ultrasound treatment equipment; and (b) development of stem cell population expansion technologies and stem cell therapy products for transplantation and regenerative medicine; and (iii) land in India designated for sale to residential projects.

For Further Information:

Company Contact
Ron Hadassi
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the Board of Directors
Tel: +972-3-608-6048
Fax: +972-3-608-6050
[email protected]

SOURCE: Elbit Imaging Ltd.


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELBIT IMAGING LTD
06:57pELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Announces Cancelation of the Full Early Redemp..
AC
03/12ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Announces the Approval of an Offer of Settleme..
AC
03/12ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Corrected Release - Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Notes Buyba..
AC
03/09ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces Notes Buyback
AC
03/09ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Announces That Elbit Medical Technologies Repa..
AC
02/28ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Announces Full Early Redemption of Series H No..
AC
02/28ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Ltd. Announces a New Buyback Plan for Its (Ser..
AC
02/21ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Update Redispute With the Purchaser of a Plot ..
AC
02/21ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging Announces Updated Results From Gamida Cell's P..
AC
02/20ELBIT IMAGING LTD : Elbit Imaging's Subsidiary, Elbit Medical Technologies, Comp..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm 
2016Elbit Imaging reports Q3 results 
2016FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm 
2016FINANCIALS - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 pm 
2016Midday Gainers / Losers 
Chart ELBIT IMAGING LTD
Duration : Period :
Elbit Imaging Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | EMITF | IL0010811169 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ELBIT IMAGING LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Doron Moshe Chief Executive Officer
Ron Hadassi Chairman
Yael Naftali Chief Financial Officer
Zvi Tropp Independent External Director
Elina Frenkel Ronen Independent External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELBIT IMAGING LTD-2.29%26
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.46%47 992
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD0.54%41 527
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-10.81%40 963
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.68%38 774
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.22%32 466
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.