ELDERS LTD (ELD)
Elders : Belinda Kilner congratulated as Operational Performance winner for 2017

01/02/2018 | 03:09am CET

Senior HR Business Partner for the West, Belinda Kilner, has been recognised for the profound impact she has had on the Western business with the annual One Elders Operational Performance Award.

With the recent acquisition of Southern Districts Estate Agency (SDEA) in Bunbury, WA, Ms Kilner took on the major role of transitioning over 60 experienced real estate professionals to the pink shirt across three locations. This required working across a large and diverse group of employees varying in skills from business management, commercial and strata management, and rural and residential property sales teams.

Ms Kilner coordinated new contracts for all employees, using strong communication skills to achieve a smooth roll over and thorough understanding of roles and responsibilities.

Ms Kilner acted as a valuable conduit between employees and management of SDEA and Elders and is described by West Zone General Manager James Cornish, as a 'vital part of our business in the West.'

'The impact that Belinda has and continues to have on the SDEA business is absolutely profound,' says Mr Cornish.

'Everyone within our business talks about Belinda and the impact that she's had and the way that she has assisted the process - she's a very worthy winner,' he says.

'Belinda's contribution is a prime example of the importance of the operational roles within the Elders business and how crucial they are to achieving success. They are the backbone to the sales teams, and the unspoken heroes in all of our operations across the country.'

On accepting her award, Belinda gave her thanks and spoke about the satisfaction she had in assisting with the integration and helping the SDEA employees to embrace the Elders culture.

'One of the biggest things I remember about day one with the SDEA team is that the thing they were most excited about was our uniform and wearing the pink shirt. We all talk about it, but it truly speaks volumes about the pride in the pink shirt that is so engrained in our business.'

Elders Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:09:07 UTC.

