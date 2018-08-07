Log in
ELDERS LTD
Elders : Recognising dedication with One Elders

08/07/2018 | 04:06am CEST

The One Elders Awards program recognises and rewards employees and teams whose performance and safety outcomes significantly contribute to business results, and demonstrate our values-based culture. Each month Elders recognises a high achiever in the area of sales, operations and safety who has demonstrated our values of integrity, customer focus, accountability, team work, and innovation.



One Elders Sales Performance Award

Key Account Manager in Elders' North Zone, Dalene Davonshire, has been recognised for her strong customer focus and drive, resulting in new business and happy clients. She is a a strong believer in team work, actively supports and promotes her fellow colleagues, and delivers a high service level to her key account clients.

Dalene says that she loves the challenge of her role and the team she is surrounded by.

'I see my role as the facilitator between the client and Elders. Managing client needs and expectations whilst keeping all of the cogs turning in the Elders network is the key to success. I am just a small part of a great team, without the dedicated staff on the ground it wouldn't work.'



One Elders Operational Performance Award

Sam Wan - Elders' Wool Technical Coordinator in Brooklyn - has played a key role in developing new ways to connect wool growers in Kangaroo Island to the selling process. She has strong communication and negotiating skills that have helped to drive initiatives that bring added significant value to the Wool business and to her clients. In all of her dealings, represents Elders with high integrity with customer focus.

Sam says that she is honoured to receive the award and grateful for the support of her team and clients.

'The recognition is great validation of what I've been able to achieve to date with the strong support and never-ending encouragement of the Wool team.

It is an honour and I am very thankful to have even been nominated and look forward to continuing to positively add to the wool business.'



Disclaimer

Elders Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 02:05:05 UTC
