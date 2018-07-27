Log in
ELDORADO GOLD CORP (ELD)
Eldorado Gold Corp : Eldorado Gold Corporation to Host Earnings Call

07/27/2018

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2018 / Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on July 27, 2018 at 11:30:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/3311

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company?s profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what?s trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 536 M
EBIT 2018 128 M
Net income 2018 41,0 M
Debt 2018 283 M
Yield 2018 0,16%
P/E ratio 2018 28,48
P/E ratio 2019 71,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,22x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 907 M
Chart ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Duration : Period :
Eldorado Gold Corp Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELDORADO GOLD CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,72 $
Spread / Average Target 64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George R. Burns President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Albino Independent Chairman
Paul J. Skayman Chief Operating Officer
Geoffrey Arthur Handley Independent Director
Michael Allan Price Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELDORADO GOLD CORP-18.13%907
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION0.77%19 990
BARRICK GOLD CORP-14.19%13 804
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-12.36%11 989
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD0.69%10 473
POLYUS PAO--.--%9 256
