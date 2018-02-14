Electricite de France : EDF Energies Nouvelles and Asia Clean Capital Create Joint Venture in China

By Alberto Delclaux

EDF Energies Nouvelles and Asia Clean Capital, or ACC, have established a joint venture to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop solar projects in China, the two companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

ACC said its business focuses on the design, construction and system maintenance of rooftop solar projects. EDF Energies Nouvelles is a subsidiary of government-controlled Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR).

Additional details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]