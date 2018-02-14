Log in
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE (EDF)
Electricite de France : EDF Energies Nouvelles and Asia Clean Capital Create Joint Venture in China

02/14/2018 | 11:22am CET

By Alberto Delclaux

EDF Energies Nouvelles and Asia Clean Capital, or ACC, have established a joint venture to build and operate a portfolio of rooftop solar projects in China, the two companies said in a joint statement Wednesday.

ACC said its business focuses on the design, construction and system maintenance of rooftop solar projects. EDF Energies Nouvelles is a subsidiary of government-controlled Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR).

Additional details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 68 342 M
EBIT 2017 5 736 M
Net income 2017 2 082 M
Debt 2017 38 938 M
Yield 2017 3,29%
P/E ratio 2017 13,16
P/E ratio 2018 15,10
EV / Sales 2017 1,01x
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
Capitalization 29 772 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | EDF | FR0010242511 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 11,4 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Independent Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-2.40%36 836
ENGIE-11.72%37 648
NATIONAL GRID PLC-14.35%34 594
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.33%26 800
ORSTED2.75%25 101
E.ON-10.87%21 473
