Electricite de France : EDF Expects Higher Construction Costs at Flamanville Reactor

07/25/2018 | 09:09am CEST

By Max Bernhard

Electricite de France SA (EDF.FR) has raised its estimate of construction costs at its nuclear plant in Flamanville, France, to account for a plan to address quality issues on welds.

The power generator said Wednesday that it is targeting construction costs of 10.9 billion euros, up from EUR10.5 billion it expected previously.

Following the inspection of 148 out of 150 welds at the plant, EDF said it found 85 to be compliant, while 33 have quality deficiencies and need to be repaired. EDF said it will rework another 20 welds that don't have any defects, but fail to comply with quality requirements.

For another 10 welds, EDF proposed to the French Nuclear Safety Authority a "specific justification method to confirm the high level of safety at the plant throughout its operating life" , the company said.

EDF said the loading of nuclear fuel at Flamanville is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

