ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE (EDF)
France to commit 700 million euros to International Solar Alliance

03/11/2018 | 03:59pm CET
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he addresses a gathering during a student meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - France will commit 700 million euros (622 million pounds) to the International Solar Alliance (ISA), President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday at the founding conference of the organization, reiterating the European country's commitment to the alliance and clean energy.

ISA is an inter-governmental organization that aims to mobilize $1 trillion in funds for future solar generation, storage and technology across the world. It has 60 signatories, with 30 of those countries having ratified the agreement.

The treaty-based organization, launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, aims to promote solar energy in 121 countries.

Speaking at the conference, Macron said France was more than tripling its commitment to the alliance, and its total monetary contribution to the alliance stood at one billion euros.

Other than leaders from member countries, the event was attended by leaders from major development banks such as the Asian Development Bank and African Development Bank who are expected to sign solar energy-related agreements.    The organization's main goal is to lower the cost of finance and spur investments across the supply chain, including in manufacturing, project development and storage, Upendra Tripathy, director general of ISA, told Reuters ahead of the conference on Friday.

Macron, travelling with a delegation of French companies including EDF (>> Electricité de France), Dassault Aviation, Schneider Electric and Suez, will inaugurate a solar plant built by Engie in Uttar Pradesh as a part of a four-day tour of India.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan, Editing by William Maclean)

By Sudarshan Varadhan
DASSAULT AVIATION 1.16% 1480 Real-time Quote.14.03%
ENGIE 0.34% 13.175 Real-time Quote.-8.09%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 0.76% 71.18 Real-time Quote.0.45%
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT 0.95% 11.67 Real-time Quote.-20.42%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 69 115 M
EBIT 2018 6 112 M
Net income 2018 1 957 M
Debt 2018 36 956 M
Yield 2018 2,84%
P/E ratio 2018 15,87
P/E ratio 2019 13,98
EV / Sales 2018 0,99x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 31 763 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | EDF | FR0010242511 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,3 €
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Independent Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.13%39 084
ENGIE-8.09%39 480
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.44%36 539
SEMPRA ENERGY2.68%27 851
ORSTED13.67%26 740
E.ON-6.71%22 895
