Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE (EDF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Welds in the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR: EDF sets up corrective actions and adjusts schedule and target construction costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 09:17am CEST

As of 25 July 2018, EDF has inspected 148 of the 150 welds in the main secondary system[1] of the Flamanville EPR and continued to exchange with the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN), as announced in previous press releases dated 10 April and 31 May 2018[2]. The two remaining welds will be inspected before the end of July 2018.

Out of the 148 inspected welds, 33 have quality deficiencies and will be repaired.

In addition, EDF has decided to rework a further 20 welds, even though they do not have any defects. These welds do not comply with the 'high quality' requirements[3] defined by EDF during the EPR design phase (break preclusion principle).
For 10 other welds, EDF has submitted a proposal to the ASN detailing a specific justification method to confirm the high level of safety at the plant throughout its operating life. The ASN will conduct an in-depth examination of this method.

The other 85 welds are compliant.

The EDF group has therefore adjusted the Flamanville EPR schedule and construction costs accordingly. The loading of nuclear fuel is now scheduled for the 4th quarter in 2019 and the target construction costs have been revised from €10.5 billion to €10.9 billion[4].

EDF teams and their industrial partners are fully mobilized and are continuing all other assembly and testing activities at the Flamanville EPR, including the system performance tests. The 'hot tests' are scheduled to commence before the end of 2018.

The impact on operations of the two Fessenheim reactors is currently being reviewed, particularly in relation to the French Energy Transition Law for green growth, which caps nuclear electricity generation capacity.

[1] A closed system in which the steam produced in the steam generator is sent towards the turbine. Once condensed, the water is brought back to the steam generator.
[2] See EDF press release dated 10 April 2018 and 31 May 2018.
[3] See declaration (30 November 2017) of significant safety event related to correct application of 'high quality' requirements.
[4] In Euros of 2015, excluding interim interests.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 07:13:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
09:17aWELDS IN THE MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM O : EDF sets up corrective actions and adjust..
PU
09:09aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Expects Higher Construction Costs at Flamanville Rea..
DJ
08:30aEDF PR : Welds in the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR
GL
07/24ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Britain to tighten foreign takeover rules amid China wor..
RE
07/24ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : China says hopes Britain provides fair investment enviro..
RE
07/23Retailer Leclerc to sell electricity to French households
RE
07/18ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF ramps up its business on Africa’s off-grid mar..
PU
07/12Exxon beefs up Mozambique LNG project to cut costs ahead of bank talks
RE
07/12ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Signing of the binding agreements for the sale of EDF&rs..
PU
07/12EDF : Signing of the binding agreements for the sale of EDF's stake in Dunkerque..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/02Total, EDF divest stake in Dunkirk LNG terminals 
04/10Eni sets goal for 2M French gas and power clients by 2021 
03/27EDF planning to invest ?8B in electricity storage 
03/12E.ON, RWE reshape German power sector with asset swaps 
02/20Anadarko, Electricite de France sign long-term LNG supply deal 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 70 206 M
EBIT 2018 6 053 M
Net income 2018 1 835 M
Debt 2018 39 416 M
Yield 2018 2,38%
P/E ratio 2018 19,82
P/E ratio 2019 16,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,09x
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
Capitalization 36 876 M
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 11,7 €
Spread / Average Target -4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Girre Senior Executive Vice President-Group Finance
Christophe Salomon Head-Information Systems
Bruno Lafont Director
Jacky Chorin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE16.99%43 097
ENGIE-6.14%38 565
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.31%36 975
SEMPRA ENERGY7.09%29 998
ORSTED20.14%26 833
E.ON5.40%24 909
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.