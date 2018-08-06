Electronic Arts And NFL Connect Esports to Millions With the New Madden NFL 19 Championship Series ( ...

The Largest Competition in Madden NFL History Kicks Off Tomorrow; ESPN to Telecast Madden NFL 19 Championship Series Tournaments; All 32 NFL Teams Represented in the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship

Today, Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ: EA) the National Football League (NFL) and ESPN announced the launch of the Madden NFL 19 Championship Series (MCS). Set to be the largest competition in its history, competitive Madden continues to grow at an extraordinary pace as ESPN will telecast Madden NFL 19 Championship Series Tournaments across its family of networks as all 32 NFL teams are involved in the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship for the second consecutive year. This is the only North American sports league to commit all its franchises to competitive gaming. Official MCS competition kicks-off on August 7 as the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition launches on Xbox One and the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. The Madden NFL 19 standard edition is available worldwide on August 10.

The new MCS features a 60 percent increase in tournaments with more to be added throughout the season, an exponential rise in MCS live event qualification spots spearheaded by the 500-plus entry Madden NFL 19 Classic format, an extended season with competition occurring now through late spring 2019 and the showpiece Super Bowl LIII-timed Madden NFL 19 Club Championship with the largest individual tournament prize-pool, $700,000, in Madden’s 30-year history. This ecosystem allows anyone to go from couch to champion ensuring MCS competition is accessible to the masses*. Additionally, Madden NFL 19 gameplay enhancements like the all-new Real Player Motion system ensures the on-screen competitors move and behave like NFL athletes in how they tackle, block, run and cut -- increasing the game’s authenticity.

“Last year a record three million players competed in the MCS and the Madden NFL 18 Challenge was the number one rated 2017 esports broadcast in North America,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division. “In continued partnership with the NFL, its 32 clubs and ESPN, we accelerate with more tournaments, an extended season, a record Madden NFL 19 Club Championship prize pool, increased live event qualification spots and top-tier digital and linear programming available on ESPN. We are maximizing the ways to play and watch Madden.”

“We view esports as a key accelerant to growing the NFL as it enables new ways for young fans to engage in the sport through Madden NFL competition,” said Michelle Micone, NFL Senior Vice President, Consumer Products. “Competitive Madden unlocks great potential as the authenticity it provides enhances engagement and connection between our 32 NFL clubs and football fans around the world.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with EA and the NFL as we showcase world-class competition through Madden,” said John Lasker, VP of ESPN Digital Media Programming. “We have a long history with the NFL and this multi-year Madden engagement is a natural evolution to our relationship and illustrates our commitment to esports as we amplify Madden across our ESPN global platforms.”

The Madden NFL 19 Club Championship provides fans the opportunity to represent their favorite NFL team in Madden. Airing on ESPN during the lead up to Super Bowl LIII, the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship pits 32 competitors, one per team, against each other. One talented player will eventually win an NFL championship for their favorite team. This competition provides NFL fans an innovative way to root for, support and connect with their teams in ways only available through competitive Madden. Players can sign-up today at http://www.nfl.com/madden.

“Competitive Madden grew tremendously last season and the new MCS will increase player and spectator engagement,” said Matt Marcou, Madden NFL Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “This MCS format was shaped in-part by valuable, passionate community feedback as we continue to build competitive Madden together.”

The increased competition includes online matchmaking, grassroots tournaments known as Challenger Events, large-scale exhibitions known as Premier Events, and the four EA Majors – Madden NFL 19 Classic (Oct. 11-13), Madden NFL 19 Club Championship (Jan. 30-Feb. 2), Madden NFL 19 Challenge (Mar. 15-17), and Madden NFL 19 Bowl (NFL Draft week). Competitors will accrue points throughout the season with the best gaining entry to the Madden NFL 19 Bowl where the Madden NFL 19 champion will be crowned. We will add additional tournaments throughout the season to ensure the competition continues to shine well into spring 2019.

*The Madden NFL 19 Club Championship is open to all players who are 16 years of age or older and a resident of the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, or Germany. Here is the official Madden NFL 19 Championship Series rules page for additional details: https://www.easports.com/madden-nfl/compete/events/madden-championship-series/official-rules.

