Today, Electronic
Arts Inc., (NASDAQ: EA) the National Football League (NFL) and ESPN
announced the launch of the Madden NFL 19 Championship
Series (MCS). Set to be the largest competition in its history,
competitive Madden continues to grow at an extraordinary pace as ESPN
will telecast Madden NFL 19 Championship Series Tournaments
across its family of networks as all 32 NFL teams are involved in the Madden
NFL 19 Club Championship for the second consecutive year. This is
the only North American sports league to commit all its franchises to
competitive gaming. Official MCS competition kicks-off on August 7 as
the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition launches on Xbox One and
the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system. The Madden NFL 19 standard
edition is available worldwide on August 10.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005210/en/
Electronic Arts And NFL Connect Esports to Millions With the New Madden NFL 19 Championship Series (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new MCS features a 60 percent increase in tournaments with more to
be added throughout the season, an exponential rise in MCS live event
qualification spots spearheaded by the 500-plus entry Madden NFL 19
Classic format, an extended season with competition occurring now
through late spring 2019 and the showpiece Super Bowl LIII-timed Madden
NFL 19 Club Championship with the largest individual tournament
prize-pool, $700,000, in Madden’s 30-year history. This ecosystem allows
anyone to go from couch to champion ensuring MCS competition is
accessible to the masses*. Additionally, Madden NFL 19 gameplay
enhancements like the all-new Real Player Motion system ensures the
on-screen competitors move and behave like NFL athletes in how they
tackle, block, run and cut -- increasing the game’s authenticity.
Watch
the Madden NFL 19 Club Championship Trailer Here.
“Last year a record three million players competed in the MCS and the Madden
NFL 18 Challenge was the number one rated 2017 esports broadcast in
North America,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive
Gaming Division. “In continued partnership with the NFL, its 32 clubs
and ESPN, we accelerate with more tournaments, an extended season, a
record Madden NFL 19 Club Championship prize pool, increased live
event qualification spots and top-tier digital and linear programming
available on ESPN. We are maximizing the ways to play and watch Madden.”
“We view esports as a key accelerant to growing the NFL as it enables
new ways for young fans to engage in the sport through Madden NFL
competition,” said Michelle Micone, NFL Senior Vice President, Consumer
Products. “Competitive Madden unlocks great potential as the
authenticity it provides enhances engagement and connection between our
32 NFL clubs and football fans around the world.”
“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with EA and the NFL as we
showcase world-class competition through Madden,” said John Lasker, VP
of ESPN Digital Media Programming. “We have a long history with the NFL
and this multi-year Madden engagement is a natural evolution to our
relationship and illustrates our commitment to esports as we amplify
Madden across our ESPN global platforms.”
The Madden NFL 19 Club Championship provides fans the opportunity
to represent their favorite NFL team in Madden. Airing on ESPN during
the lead up to Super Bowl LIII, the Madden NFL 19 Club
Championship pits 32 competitors, one per team, against each other. One
talented player will eventually win an NFL championship for their
favorite team. This competition provides NFL fans an innovative way to
root for, support and connect with their teams in ways only available
through competitive Madden. Players can sign-up today at http://www.nfl.com/madden.
“Competitive Madden grew tremendously last season and the new MCS will
increase player and spectator engagement,” said Matt Marcou, Madden NFL
Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “This MCS format was shaped in-part by
valuable, passionate community feedback as we continue to build
competitive Madden together.”
The increased competition includes online matchmaking, grassroots
tournaments known as Challenger Events, large-scale exhibitions known as
Premier Events, and the four EA Majors – Madden NFL 19 Classic
(Oct. 11-13), Madden NFL 19 Club Championship (Jan. 30-Feb. 2), Madden
NFL 19 Challenge (Mar. 15-17), and Madden NFL 19 Bowl (NFL
Draft week). Competitors will accrue points throughout the season with
the best gaining entry to the Madden NFL 19 Bowl where the Madden
NFL 19 champion will be crowned. We will add additional tournaments
throughout the season to ensure the competition continues to shine well
into spring 2019.
*The Madden NFL 19 Club Championship is open to all players who
are 16 years of age or older and a resident of the US, Canada, Mexico,
the UK, or Germany. Here is the official Madden NFL 19
Championship Series rules page for additional details: https://www.easports.com/madden-nfl/compete/events/madden-championship-series/official-rules.
