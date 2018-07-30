Element 25 : Quarterly Cashflow Report 0 07/30/2018 | 02:27am CEST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Appendix 5B +Rule 5.5 Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16 Name of entity Element 25 LimitedABN 46 119 711 929 Quarter ended ("current quarter") 30 June 2018 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 1. Cash flows from operating activities

1.1 Receipts from customers

1.2 Payments for (a) exploration & evaluation (b) development (c) production (d) staff costs (e) administration and corporate costs

1.3 Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4 Interest received

1.5 Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6 Income taxes paid

1.7 Research and development refunds

1.8 Other (provide details if material)

1.9 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities - (434) - - (30) (214) - 15 - - - - 10 (1,650) - - (205) (677) - 61 - - - - (663) (2,461) 2. Cash flows from investing activities 2.1 Payments to acquire: (a) property, plant and equipment - (4) (b) tenements (see item 10) - - (c) investments - (1,045) (d) other non-current assets - - + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Consolidated statement of cash flows Current quarter $A'000 Year to date (12 months) $A'000 2.2 Proceeds from the disposal of: (a) property, plant and equipment (b) tenements (see item 10) (c) investments (d) other non-current assets

2.3 Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4 Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5 Other (provide details if material)

2.6 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities - 250 414 - - - - - 400 1,128 - - - - 664 479 3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2 Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3 Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings

3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8 Dividends paid

3.9 Other (provide details if material)

3.10 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4.2 Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3 Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,193 (663) 664 - - 4,175 (2,461) 479 - 1 2,194 2,194 + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 * Excludes 30 June 2018 market value of listed equity investments of $7,603,277. 6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 86 6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Nil 6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2 5. 5.1 Bank balances 482 382 5.2 Call deposits 1,712 1,811 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other (provide details) - - 5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above) 2,194* 2,193 Current quarter $A'000 Current quarter Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts Previous quarter $A'000 $A'000 Item 6.1 includes aggregate amounts paid to directors including salary, directors' fees, consulting fees and superannuation. 7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 Nil 7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3 Nil 7.3 N/A Current quarter $A'000 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2 + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report 8. Financing facilities available Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position 8.1 Loan facilities 8.2 Credit standby arrangements 8.3 Other (please specify) 8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well. N/A Total facility amount at quarter end $A'000 Amount drawn at quarter end $A'000 Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 9. Estimated cash outflows for next quarter $A'000 9.1 Exploration and evaluation

9.2 Development

9.3 Production

9.4 Staff costs

9.5 Administration and corporate costs

9.6 Other (provide details if material)

9.7 Total estimated cash outflows 450 - - 50 200 - 700 10. Changes in tenements (items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above) Tenement reference and location Nature of interest Interest at beginning of quarter Interest at end of quarter 10.1 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced E20/922 E52/3470 E52/3493 E38/2961 Registered Applicant Registered Applicant Registered Holder Registered Holder 100% 100% 100% 100% Nil Nil Nil Nil 10.2 Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased E20/941 E28/2761 E52/3627 Registered Applicant Registered Applicant Registered Applicant Nil Nil Nil 100% 100% 100% + See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Compliance statement 1 This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2 This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed. Sign here: ............................................................ (Director & Company secretary) Print name: John Ribbons Notes Date: 30 July 2018

1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.

2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.

3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

4. By the Company signing this Appendix 5B, the CEO and CFO declare that the Appendix 5B for the relevant quarter: • presents a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the cashflows of the Company for the relevant quarter and is in accordance with relevant accounting standards; • the statement given above is founded on a sound system of risk management and internal compliance and control which implements the policies adopted by the Board; and • the Company's financial records have been properly maintained and the Company's risk management and internal compliance and control system is operating efficiently and effectively in all material respects.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 1 September 2016 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Element 25 Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 00:26:04 UTC 0 Latest news on ELEMENT 25 LTD 02:27a ELEMENT 25 : Quarterly Cashflow Report PU 07/11 ELEMENT 25 : Key Work Streams Underway PU