elexxion AG: Termination of Executive Board Membership Singen, March 15, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of elexxion AG and the Board Member Mr. Martin Klarenaar have mutually agreed to terminate the board membership with effect as of March 31, 2018. In his new role as advisor, Mr. Klarenaar will continue to support the Company at least until end of December 2019.



