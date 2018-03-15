Log in
ELEXXION AG (E8X)
03/15/2018 | 05:50pm CET

DGAP-Ad-hoc: elexxion AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
elexxion AG: Termination of Executive Board Membership

15-March-2018 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elexxion AG: Termination of Executive Board Membership

Singen, March 15, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of elexxion AG and the Board Member Mr. Martin Klarenaar have mutually agreed to terminate the board membership with effect as of March 31, 2018. In his new role as advisor, Mr. Klarenaar will continue to support the Company at least until end of December 2019.

Contact:
Crossalliance communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone: +49 (0) 89-898272-27
email: [email protected]
Freihamer Strasse 2
82166 Graefelfing/Munich
Germany

15-March-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elexxion AG
Otto-Hahn-Strasse 7
78224 Singen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7731-90733 0
Fax: +49 (0)7732-90733-55
E-mail: [email protected]
Internet: www.elexxion.com
ISIN: DE000A0KFKH0, DE000A0KFKH0
WKN: A0KFKH, A0KFKH
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

664749  15-March-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664749&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Martin Klarenaar Chief Executive Officer
Oswald Gasser Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robert Szabo Director-Finance & Controlling
Holger Klausmann Technical Director
Jürgen Friedrich Nikolaus Eberlein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEXXION AG30.91%8
MEDTRONIC PLC3.37%113 133
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL4.08%36 778
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS-3.67%23 535
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY22.63%21 613
HOYA CORPORATION0.00%20 648
