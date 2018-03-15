|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: elexxion AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
elexxion AG: Termination of Executive Board Membership
15-March-2018 / 17:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Singen, March 15, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of elexxion AG and the Board Member Mr. Martin Klarenaar have mutually agreed to terminate the board membership with effect as of March 31, 2018. In his new role as advisor, Mr. Klarenaar will continue to support the Company at least until end of December 2019.
Contact:
Crossalliance communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
phone: +49 (0) 89-898272-27
email: [email protected]
Freihamer Strasse 2
82166 Graefelfing/Munich
Germany
