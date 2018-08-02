Log in
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
Eli Lilly and : Drugmaker Lilly's Elanco animal health unit files for IPO

08/02/2018 | 07:32pm EDT

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly's Elanco Animal Health division filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Thursday.

Lilly, which expects to own less than 20 percent in the new company, said separately the number of shares in the offering were yet to be finalised.

Lilly said last month it would take Elanco public, marking the end of a nine-month review that weighed options for the unit.

Elanco would apply to have its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ELAN," it said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1739104/000104746918005384/a2236167zs-1.htm with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are among the underwriters for the IPO.

Elanco's proposed IPO size of up to $100 million (76.78 million pounds) is an estimate solely for calculating the registration fee.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 315 M
EBIT 2018 6 637 M
Net income 2018 3 800 M
Debt 2018 6 046 M
Yield 2018 2,39%
P/E ratio 2018 28,67
P/E ratio 2019 18,87
EV / Sales 2018 4,61x
EV / Sales 2019 4,48x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 96,1 $
Spread / Average Target -2,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.99%106 121
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.15%355 439
PFIZER11.18%233 573
NOVARTIS1.02%214 437
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.40%211 503
MERCK AND COMPANY16.39%177 210
