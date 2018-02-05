Log in
Eli Lilly and : Health Care Down as Earnings, Risk Aversion Hurt Biotech -- Health Care Roundup

02/05/2018 | 10:52pm CET

Shares of health-care companies fell sharply as disappointing earnings and a flight from risk weighed on biotechnology issues. The iShares Nasdaq Biotech Index exchange-traded fund, a basket of biotech stocks, fell by 4% and is down more than 10% since its peak in January. Drug makers including Eli Lilly, have warned that they may have difficulty raising prices, something that's of particular concern to biotech companies whose products are often sold for very high margins. There's also a growing concern among biotech investors that "biosimilars," or generic versions of treatments, will soon pose a threat to the most lucrative franchises. Shares of Amgen fell by roughly 5%. Late last week, the biotech giant's quarterly earnings were short of some investors' expectations, reflecting relatively weak demand for some of its newer treatments.

-Rob Curran, [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 23 318 M
EBIT 2018 6 154 M
Net income 2018 4 692 M
Debt 2018 6 950 M
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 18,40
P/E ratio 2019 16,69
EV / Sales 2018 4,13x
EV / Sales 2019 4,01x
Capitalization 89 387 M
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | LLY | US5324571083 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 92,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Jan M. Lundberg Executive Vice President-Science & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-2.43%89 387
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.21%376 167
NOVARTIS0.29%233 487
PFIZER1.68%218 221
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-9.07%208 471
MERCK AND COMPANY6.38%159 714
