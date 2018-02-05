Elica is a Top Employer company for the tenth year in a row

Once again in 2017 the multinational company from Le Marche region distinguished itself for the social and welfare policies implemented

Fabriano, 5th February - Elica, the world's leading multinational company in the kitchen cooker hoods sector, confirms its status as one of the Top Employers in Italy for the tenth year in a row;

once again demonstrating great attention to the working conditions of its employees and to the welfare policies it has implemented.

This prestigious award is given each year by the Top Employers Institute, which analyzes companies based on their implementation of human resources management policies, strategies in place, monitoring, internal and external communication, working conditions and opportunities for growth and development. It issues certification as acknowledgment of Best Practice HR excellence.

Among the initiatives that enabled Elica to stand out for the tenth consecutive year within the Italian panorama are some distinctive projects dedicated to its employees and families.

One of the most interesting activities, for years now, that are worth highlighting is the E- STRAORDINARIO; it was developed with the Ermanno Casoli Foundation, a project that as of 2008 brings contemporary art to Elica as an educational and methodological tool to encourage innovation. Through a series of workshops, internationally renowned artists work to create a work of art along with the company's employees, assisted by a managerial trainer and a contemporary art curator. In particular, this year the E-STRAORDINARIO was dedicated to the Elica employees' children and to the "Iris Garden" educational centre, which is a bilingual international school frequented by children between the ages of 3 and 6, in the belief that contemporary art can play an important role in the formation of young generations.

Another important initiative, developed during 2017, was the implementation of an HR management program that envisaged the use of original management systems capable of strengthening the integration between corporate and region. This made Elica an increasingly global company that is able to create new avenues for international growth. The implemented platform has, in fact, allowed us to equip ourselves with a new system for evaluating people that is capable of activating development policies that are more in line with both the growing expectations of the company and those who work at Elica throughout the world.

"Receiving this recognition for the tenth consecutive year is, for us at Elica, a source of great pride and satisfaction. For years now, the company has been committed to constantly renewing and implementing development and welfare policies capable of putting people and their families at the forefront", said Enrica Satta, Vice President of Corporate & Strategy ."The true strength of a company resides in its employees and this is why Elica will continue with determination in the continuous path of improvement of policies and best practices in the HR sector".

Furthermore, for the sixth consecutive year, Elica has also received recognition for the Elica Group Polska, thanks to the proven excellence in working conditions provided to employees at the Polish office, with regard to training and development policies implemented at all company levels and in HR management strategies.

***

The Elica Group has been present in the cooker hood market since the 1970's, is chaired by Francesco Casoli and led by Antonio Recinella and today is the world leader in terms of units sold. It is also a European leader in the design, manufacture and sale of motors for central heating boilers. With over 3,600 employees and an annual output of over 19 million units, the Elica Group has seven plants, including in Italy, Poland, Mexico, India and China. With many years' experience in the sector, Elica has combined meticulous care in design, judicious choice of material and cutting edge technology guaranteeing maximum efficiency and reducing consumption making the Elica Group the prominent market figure it is today. The Group has revolutionised the traditional image of the kitchen cooker hood: it is no longer seen as simple accessory but as a design object which improves the quality of life.

