Elior : 2016-2017 registration document filed

Paris La Défense, January 29, 2018

Elior Group 2016-2017 registration document and annual financial report

Elior Group announces the filing of its registration document for 2017 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on January 29, 2018, under number.

The registration document includes:

- 2017 annual report

- report of the chairman of the board of directors on the preparation and processing of financial and accounting information, and on the corporate governance and internal control procedures

- reports and information on total fees received by the independent auditors of Elior Group

This document is available on Elior Group's website at www.eliorgroup.com.Hard copies of the registration document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

The English version of the document will be made available soon.

Next appointment: the general meeting of shareholders, on March 9, 2018, at 9:00 am to the following address: Maison Champs-Élysées, 8 rue Goujon, 75008 Paris, France.

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office : 9-11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex 408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and has become a benchmark player in the business & industry, education, healthcare and travel markets. Now operating in 16 countries, the Group generated €6,422 million in revenue through 25,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2016-2017. Our 127,000 employees serve 5.5 million people on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015. The professional excellence of our teams as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best-in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

