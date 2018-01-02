Log in
ELIOR
Elior : Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé entrusts Elior Services with upkeep of its 71 cinema complexes in France

01/02/2018

Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé has entrusted Elior Services with a four-year contract for the upkeep of its 71 cinema complexes in France which welcomed nearly 48 million movie-goers in 2016. By drawing on its expertise in public-venue services, Elior Services was able to demonstrate its technical savoir-faire and ability to adapt to the requirements of a demanding market.

The aim of Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé, France's leading cinema chain with a national network of 800 movie theaters, was to entrust the upkeep of its cinema complexes, foyers and toilet facilities, to a single services company, rather than to multiple operators as it has done in the past.

Benefiting from its market reach across France, Elior Services proposed a nation-wide offer customized to match Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé's needs, namely: to standardize the quality of services via centralized management and address the challenge of brand image, a key issue for clients and employees alike.

Elior Services Development Director, Daniel Adda, stated: 'We are very pleased to be working with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé. This win underscores our company's ability to tailor our offer to meet the specific expectations and different levels of expertise required by a client of this standing. Moreover, this contract further strengthens the positions of Elior Services in the leisure market where the Company operates alongside prestigious clients in key sites such as the Stade de France and Stade Jean-Bouin stadiums.'

Elior Group SA published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 16:39:08 UTC.

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 703 M
EBIT 2018 339 M
Net income 2018 166 M
Debt 2018 1 622 M
Yield 2018 2,55%
P/E ratio 2018 17,16
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,69x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 2 975 M
