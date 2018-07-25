Elior : Solid growth momentum for the first nine months of the fiscal year; full-year outlook confirmed

Elior Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, today released its consolidated revenue figures for the first nine months of fiscal 2017-2018, corresponding to the nine months ended June 30, 2018.

Commenting on these figures, Philippe Guillemot, Elior Group's Chief Executive Officer, stated: 'Our third-quarter performance is in line with our forecasts and gives us confidence in our ability to achieve the objectives we have set ourselves for the full fiscal year. The 3% organic growth for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was driven by our international operations, in view of revenue in France being weighed down by national strikes, as we have already indicated. However, we did manage to adapt our French operations in order to limit the overall effects of these strikes. In concession catering, the start of the summer season is also in line with our expectations. All of the Group's employees are ready and mobilized to implement the Elior Group 2021 plan that we presented a month ago. In keeping with the development of our corporate culture of progress, the structure of our teams is taking shape and we are pursuing our expansion drive in high-growth segments. Our recent acquisition of Bateman Community Living in the United States and the measures taken to strengthen our partnership with the founder of our North American subsidiary mark the first strategic steps towards achieving the objectives in our plan.'