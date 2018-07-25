Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Elior Group    ELIOR   FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP (ELIOR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Elior : Solid growth momentum for the first nine months of the fiscal year; full-year outlook confirmed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 07:08am CEST

Elior Group (Euronext Paris - ISIN: FR 0011950732), one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, today released its consolidated revenue figures for the first nine months of fiscal 2017-2018, corresponding to the nine months ended June 30, 2018.

Commenting on these figures, Philippe Guillemot, Elior Group's Chief Executive Officer, stated: 'Our third-quarter performance is in line with our forecasts and gives us confidence in our ability to achieve the objectives we have set ourselves for the full fiscal year. The 3% organic growth for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was driven by our international operations, in view of revenue in France being weighed down by national strikes, as we have already indicated. However, we did manage to adapt our French operations in order to limit the overall effects of these strikes. In concession catering, the start of the summer season is also in line with our expectations. All of the Group's employees are ready and mobilized to implement the Elior Group 2021 plan that we presented a month ago. In keeping with the development of our corporate culture of progress, the structure of our teams is taking shape and we are pursuing our expansion drive in high-growth segments. Our recent acquisition of Bateman Community Living in the United States and the measures taken to strengthen our partnership with the founder of our North American subsidiary mark the first strategic steps towards achieving the objectives in our plan.'

Disclaimer

Elior Group SA published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 05:07:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELIOR GROUP
07:08aELIOR : Solid growth momentum for the first nine months of the fiscal year; full..
PU
07/19ELIOR : High Table and Bench
AQ
07/18ELIOR : Sixteen Elior Group chefs come together to cook and share best culinary ..
PU
07/14ELIOR : acquires Compass unit Bateman
AQ
07/12ELIOR : Group Acquires Bateman Community Living in USA
AQ
07/08ELIOR : to bring its stake in Elior North America to % and secure new partnershi..
PU
07/05Sodexo shares rise as third-quarter sales beat expectations, keeps goals
RE
06/30ELIOR GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/26ELIOR : Investor Day 2018 Opening a new chapter for Elior Group
PU
06/25ELIOR : Oscar Vela appointed Chief Executive Officer of Areas worldwide
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/02Elior Group acquires Bateman Community Living in the USA 
06/18ELIOR : An Easy Restructuring Story Trading At A Discount To Competitors 
05/30Elior Group ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Elior Group 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Elior Group reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 6 659 M
EBIT 2018 277 M
Net income 2018 119 M
Debt 2018 1 659 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 18,71
P/E ratio 2019 16,21
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,58x
Capitalization 2 365 M
Chart ELIOR GROUP
Duration : Period :
Elior Group Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELIOR GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 15,4 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe Guillemot Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gilles Cojan Chairman
Esther Gaide Chief Financial Officer
Gilles Auffret Lead Director
Elisabeth van Damme Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELIOR GROUP-22.44%2 744
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-10.90%70 256
COMPASS GROUP PLC2.94%34 277
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC10.41%30 347
SODEXO-18.45%15 792
DARDEN RESTAURANTS12.79%13 674
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.