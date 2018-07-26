Log in
Ellaktor : Announcement of the election of the new BoD, 26 July 2018

07/26/2018 | 08:36pm CEST

Announcement of the election of the new BoD

ELLAKTOR's management, pursuant to the provisions of Decision No 3/347/12.7.2005 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Law 3016/2002, as in force, and the ATHEX Regulation, would like to inform the investors community, that the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of ELLAKTOR SA, that took place on 25.07.2018, elected a new BoD, with five years term and appointed the Independent non Executive Members, according to L.3016 as in force.

Consequently the Board of Directors was formed into a body during its meeting dated 25.07.2018 as follows:

1.Georgios Provopoulos, Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive Member,

3.Dimitrios Kallitsantsis, Vice Chairman of the BoD, Non Executive Member,

2.Anastasios Kallitsantsis, Managing Director, Executive Member,

4.Iordanis Aivazis, Director, Non Executive Member,

5.Panagiotis Doumanoglou, Director, Non Executive Member,

6.Mihail Koutounas, Director, Independent - Non Executive Member,

7.Alexios Komninos, Director, Independent - Non Executive Member,

8.Despoina - Magdalini Markaki, Director, Independent - Non Executive Member and

9.Eleni Papakonstantinou, Director, Independent - Non Executive Member.

It is noted that the Independent Non-Executive Members meet all the criteria and guarantees of independence provided by the provisions of article 4 of Law 3016/2002, the Corporate Governance Code of the Company and the Greek Corporate Governance Code.

Kifissia, 26 July 2018

Disclaimer

Ellaktor SA published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 18:35:05 UTC
