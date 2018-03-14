Ellie Mae : Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program

Partnership Leverages Ellie Mae Encompass NG Lending Platform to Speed Customer Innovation and Implementation

Ellie Mae® (NYSE: ELLI), the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, today announced that Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner headquartered in New York City has joined the Ellie Mae Pro™ consulting partner program. By participating in the program, Silverline will have access to training and certification opportunities, along with deeper access to Ellie Mae resources, all designed to ensure customers receive exceptional consulting services.

As a Pro Select Partner, Silverline will provide integration services to maximize innovation for Ellie Mae’s customers. Silverline will work with Ellie Mae to leverage the Encompass NG Lending Platform APIs to innovate and implement on behalf of Ellie Mae customers. Through the partnership, Ellie Mae provides essential tools and information to Silverline to build a highly specialized consulting practice around Ellie Mae’s customers, products and solutions.

“We are excited to add Silverline as a Pro Select Partner. Silverline has deep expertise in banking services and is a leader in FinTech consulting,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Ellie Mae. “With partners like Silverline we can accelerate innovation, expand our network to offer more services, and support our customers with top-notch consulting services. This partnership is a win for both Silverline and Ellie Mae’s customers alike.”

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s Encompass® digital mortgage solution provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders to originate more home loans, reduce the time to close and lower the cost of origination while providing compliance, loan quality and efficiency.

“Silverline is excited to partner with Ellie Mae,” said Pamela Hannett, Banking and Wealth Practice Director at Silverline. “As a Salesforce consulting partner, we believe in partnering with industry leaders and Ellie Mae is just that. We look forward to working with Ellie Mae to leverage the power of the Encompass NG Lending Platform to service their diverse customer base while innovating on behalf of the industry at large.”

For more information about the Ellie Mae Pro consulting partner program, visit: https://www.elliemae.com/encompass/elliemae-network#pro

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬ or call (877) 355-4362‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬ to learn more.

About Silverline

Silverline is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner headquartered in New York City with experienced, innovative consultants around the world. They are focused on developing powerful solutions, deployed on the Salesforce Platform, and robust third party apps. Silverline's results-driven methodology leverages best practices acquired by over 1,100 implementations, with significant expertise in Financial Services including banks and credit unions; mortgage companies; wealth management firms; investment banks; hedge funds; and insurance companies. Additionally, Silverline offers industry-proven, Salesforce Fullforce Certified accelerators for Mortgage. Visit silverlinecrm.com to learn more.

