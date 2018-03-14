Ellie Mae : Silverline Joins Ellie Mae Pro Consulting Partner Program

Ellie
Mae® (NYSE: ELLI), the leading cloud-based platform provider for the
mortgage finance industry, today announced that Silverline, a Salesforce
Platinum Consulting Partner headquartered in New York City has joined
the Ellie Mae Pro™ consulting partner program. By participating in the
program, Silverline will have access to training and certification
opportunities, along with deeper access to Ellie Mae resources, all
designed to ensure customers receive exceptional consulting services.
As a Pro Select Partner, Silverline will provide integration services to
maximize innovation for Ellie Mae’s customers. Silverline will work with
Ellie Mae to leverage the Encompass NG Lending Platform APIs to innovate
and implement on behalf of Ellie Mae customers. Through the partnership,
Ellie Mae provides essential tools and information to Silverline to
build a highly specialized consulting practice around Ellie Mae’s
customers, products and solutions.
“We are excited to add Silverline as a Pro Select Partner. Silverline
has deep expertise in banking services and is a leader in FinTech
consulting,” said Parvesh Sahi, Senior Vice President of Business
Development at Ellie Mae. “With partners like Silverline we can
accelerate innovation, expand our network to offer more services, and
support our customers with top-notch consulting services. This
partnership is a win for both Silverline and Ellie Mae’s customers
alike.”
Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage
finance industry. Ellie Mae’s Encompass® digital mortgage solution
provides one system of record that enables banks, credit unions and
mortgage lenders to originate more home loans, reduce the time to close
and lower the cost of origination while providing compliance, loan
quality and efficiency.
“Silverline is excited to partner with Ellie Mae,” said Pamela Hannett,
Banking and Wealth Practice Director at Silverline. “As a Salesforce
consulting partner, we believe in partnering with industry leaders and
Ellie Mae is just that. We look forward to working with Ellie Mae to
leverage the power of the Encompass NG Lending Platform to service their
diverse customer base while innovating on behalf of the industry at
large.”
For more information about the Ellie Mae Pro consulting partner program,
visit: https://www.elliemae.com/encompass/elliemae-network#pro
About Ellie Mae
Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for
the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae’s technology solutions enable
lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the
time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance,
quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com
or call (877)
355-4362
to learn more.
About Silverline
Silverline is a Salesforce Platinum Cloud Alliance Partner headquartered
in New York City with experienced, innovative consultants around the
world. They are focused on developing powerful solutions, deployed on
the Salesforce Platform, and robust third party apps. Silverline's
results-driven methodology leverages best practices acquired by over
1,100 implementations, with significant expertise in Financial Services
including banks and credit unions; mortgage companies; wealth management
firms; investment banks; hedge funds; and insurance companies.
Additionally, Silverline offers industry-proven, Salesforce Fullforce
Certified accelerators for Mortgage. Visit silverlinecrm.com to learn
more.
© 2018 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie
Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®,
the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae,
Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its
subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may
be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.
