Ellie Mae : Sponsors Announced for 2018 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae

Web.com TOUR Stop in Hayward, California will Feature Golden State Warriors Champion Stephen Curry Playing Alongside World's Best Golfers

HAYWARD, Calif. - The Web.com Tour and Ellie Mae announced today its sponsors for the upcoming 2018 Ellie Mae Classic. The week-long golf tournament kicks off Monday, August 6 and runs through Sunday, August 12 in Hayward, California, at TPC Stonebrae.

Over the last two years, the Ellie Mae Classic has delivered one of the most memorable weeks of the Web.com Tour season. In 2016, Germany's Stephan Jaeger posted a PGA TOUR-record 58 in the opening round on his way to a record-setting 30-under-par 250 total and a seven-shot victory. Last year, Martin Piller earned his sixth Tour title by one shot over Brandon Harkins.

Earlier this week the Ellie Mae Classic announced that back-to-back National Basketball Association (NBA) Champion and Golden State Warriors All-Star Guard Stephen Curry will play in the Tour's Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae for a second consecutive year. Curry made his Web.com Tour debut at the event's 2017 edition, posting rounds of 74-74-148 (8-over) while drawing tournament-record crowds at host TPC Stonebrae. For 2018, Curry will again maintain his amateur status in the event and will compete on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament is supported by sponsors including:

18Birdies

Advancement Branding

AmeriHome

ATR International, Inc.

Audi of America

Bay Alarm

BBMC Mortgage

BPM

Brookfield Residential

CBC Companies, Inc.

Certified Credit Reporting

City of Hayward

ClosingCorp

Coca-Cola

Concentric Wealth Management

Deep Eddy Vodka

Docutech

Equifax

ERP, Inc.

Essent Guaranty

Experian

Facebook

Fremont Bank

HGGC

HousingWire

JP Morgan Chase

Ken Krebs

LendingTree

The Save Mart Companies

Merrill Lynch

Metcon

MGIC

MillerCoors

Moet Hennessy USA

NFF Avionics

Oakland Athletics

Oath Inc.

Optimal Blue

PGA TOUR Superstore

Power Crunch

Ralph Freightman

Richmond American Homes

Salesforce.com

Sanj Goyle

ServiceNow

SPI Group

Stonebrae LLC (YCS)

Stuart Event Rentals

Sysco

Teraverde

Wells Fargo

Youth on Course

Zach Nelson

'We appreciate all of the companies that have chosen to partner with us by supporting the 2017 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae,' said Trish Gregovich, Ellie Mae Classic Tournament Director. 'These sponsors have been invaluable in the tournament's success and help ensure that we make the Ellie Mae Classic a fantastic experience for our golfers and attendees. Additionally, our generous sponsors help support our main objective of giving back to local charities, including the Warriors Community Foundation.'

The Celebrity Shootout is not the only charitable aspect of the tournament, as the Warriors Community Foundation serves as the event's main charitable beneficiary. Charity plays a key role in every PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, with other Ellie Mae charities also benefiting. The TOUR and its tournaments generated a record $180 million for charity in 2017, in turn elevating the all-time total donated to charity to $2.65 billion.

The Ellie Mae Classic tournament schedule includes the following:

Monday, August 6 - Ellie Mae Community Pro-Am Presented by HousingWire and Ellie Mae Classic Celebrity Shootout Presented by Lucky Supermarkets

Wednesday, August 8 - Official Pro-Am

Thursday, August 9 - Tournament Round 1 & Executive Women's Day

Friday, August 10 - Tournament Round 2

Saturday, August 11 - Tournament Round 3 & Family Day

Sunday, August 12 - Final Tournament Round & Military Appreciation Day Presented by BBMC Mortgage



For more information on the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae, including the schedule of events, tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please visit EllieMaeClassic.com.

For more information on the Web.com Tour, please visit PGATOUR.com. To register for media credentials for the 2018 Ellie Mae Classic, please visit PGATOURmedia.com

ABOUT Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.

About The Warriors Community Foundation

The Warriors Community Foundation supports education and youth development for low-income students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since its inception in 2012, the Foundation has generated over $9 million in direct impact, including grants to improve educational equity in Alameda and San Francisco Counties. The Foundation also rebuilds public basketball courts around the Bay Area. To date, more than 70 courts have been refurbished, helping to revitalize local schools, parks and neighborhoods. Finally, the Foundation donates thousands of tickets each season to schools and nonprofits that serve children and families, helping share the joy and excitement of Warriors home games. The Foundation is sustained by generous contributions from Warriors owners, players, partners and fans. Learn more at www.warriors.org.

About TPC Stonebrae Country Club

TPC Stonebrae Country Club opened in 2007 and sits 1,500 feet above the San Francisco Bay on Walpert Ridge, providing a 75 mile wide view of the beautiful Northern California coastline. Members of this private club are tested by an American Links layout that rises and falls along ridge tops and across ravines. Designed by Scottish Golf Course Architect David McLay Kidd, TPC Stonebrae has established itself as one of the most unique and challenging tests of golf in Northern California. For more information about TPC Stonebrae please visit www.stonebrae.com.

About the Web.com Tour

Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour continues to identify those players who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage. In 2013, the Web.com Tour became The Path to the PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Web.com Tour and the season culminating at the four-event Web.com Tour Finals. Web.com became the Tour's umbrella sponsor on June 27, 2012, with a 10-year agreement in place through 2021. This season marks the 28th year of competition on the Web.com Tour. Three out of four PGA TOUR members are Web.com Tour alumni. Tour alumni have won more than 450 PGA TOUR titles, including 22 majors and seven PLAYERS Championships. The PGA TOUR, through the efforts of its Tours and their tournaments, sponsors, players and volunteers, has surpassed $2 billion in charitable giving. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Web.com Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM, or follow the Tour on social media via Twitter (@WebDotComTour), Facebook (facebook.com/WebDotComTour) and Instagram (Instagram.com/WebDotComTour).

About Web.com

Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) offers the most tools and services for small businesses to maximize their presence and effectiveness online. More than just great websites, Web.com provides small businesses a robust, multi-faceted web presence, that connects them with customers and helps them grow. The company provides a full range of Internet services to small businesses to help them compete and succeed online. Web.com meets the needs of small businesses anywhere along their lifecycle with affordable, subscription-based solutions including domains, hosting, website design and management, search engine optimization, online marketing campaigns, local sales leads, social media, mobile products and eCommerce solutions. For more information, please visit web.com; follow Web.com on Twitter @webdotcom or on Facebook at facebook.com/web.com. For additional online marketing resources and small business networking, please visit Web.com's Webwise Workshop at www.webwiseworkshop.com.

About Lucky Supermarkets

With 70 store locations, Lucky Supermarkets is a name residents of the greater Bay Area have known for decades. The Save Mart Companies, the parent company of Lucky Supermarkets, is committed to sourcing a wide variety of local products ensuring that 'fresh comes first' for neighborhoods throughout California and Northern Nevada. The company employs more than 14,000 team members and operates 208 traditional and price impact stores under the banners of FoodMaxx, Lucky, Lucky California and Save Mart. In addition to its retail operation, the company also operates Smart Refrigerated Transport and is a voting partner in Super Store Industries (SSI), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, Mid Valley Dairy in Fairfield and Sunnyside Farms ice cream plant in Turlock. For more information on the company, please visit: www.TheSaveMartCompanies.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Alex Wood

PGA TOUR

(850) 691-6756

[email protected]

Erica Harvill

Ellie Mae, Inc.

(925) 227-5913

[email protected]

# # #

© 2018 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.